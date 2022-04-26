ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Advisories Ahead Of Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix At Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens

By CBSMiami.com Team
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is just two weeks away and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area.  While the business impact surrounding the highly anticipated event is expected to bring big money to the Miami Gardens area surrounding Hard Rock Stadium, it’s also going to bring big traffic.

“Knowing how the traffic is here on any given day, football game, college or pro – it’s horrible!” explained Davica Williams. She’s preparing for a traffic nightmare, but said it’s a catch-22 situation. “Our businesses need the commerce we need that boom. Downtown Miami Gardens is growing exponentially, and we know Formula 1 is going to be that extra push,” she said.

At least a quarter of a million people are expected at the race.

Here is a list of the traffic advisories issued due to higher than normal traffic volumes around Hard Rock Stadium.

April 27 – May 9

  • Higher than normal volume of traffic in and around Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday May 5

  • Exit 2x on the Turnpike will be closed at the 199 Street intersection from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday May 6

  • NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday May 7

  • NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday May 8

  • NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 6 a.m. to 7: 30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoo0A_0fKWqdyF00

Noise mitigation barriers will be put up during the race and people living nearby will be alerted to road closures ahead of time.

Anyone using a rideshare to get to the race will be dropped off at a shuttle bus stop to help eliminate traffic.

