Going To The Fort Lauderdale Air Show This Weekend? Here’s What You Need To Know

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will do what they do best this weekend as they headline this year’s 2022 Fort Lauderdale Air Show .

Other scheduled performers include the U.S. Navy’s F-35C Lightning II Demo Team, U.S. Air Force’s A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team, U.S. Navy’s F-18 Rhino Demo Team, and U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demo Team.

The show kicks off around 11:45 a.m. and ends around 3:00 p.m. both days. The show center is at Birch State Park.

According to organizers, those watching the show are not allowed to set up chairs on A1A. There are free public locations north and south of the show center and tickets are still available for the Drop Zone premium beach area.

For those planning to watch the show from a boat, the U.S. Coast Guard has established a Safety Zone to both keep non-essential personnel clear of the aerobatic box and to keep boat anchors from damaging the coral reefs offshore. Viewing is permitted on the eastern side of the zone which extends for four miles.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Broward County Sheriff, and Fort Lauderdale Police will be patrolling the perimeter and help direct boaters to where they can drop anchor.

If you are driving to the event, there are three public parking locations on the beach:

  • Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (700 Seabreeze Boulevard)
  • North Beach (east side of A1A from N.E. 13th Street to N.E. 18th Street)
  • North Beach (south end – east and west side from Sunrise Boulevard to N.E. 13th Street)

As always, you could take public transportation, take a taxi or use your favorite ride-share app.

Once you get there, relax and get ready to enjoy the show.

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

