ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, IL

Plymouth Board faces heavy April agenda

By Rudy Kemppainen
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xl5T_0fKWqSD800

A variety of issues are coming in with the onset of spring. One of the major seasonal actions involved the Chris Miller Memorial Ballpark.

With the renovations nearly complete now, the board looked ahead to getting the final touches going. In that regard, the board approved the installation of a new scoreboard. They also approved the purchase of six bags of fertilizer to further enhance the grass areas on the playing area.

Turning to non-sports items, the board looked at a constructive way to spend ARPA grant funding. They chose to update the water softener system at the Village Water Works, approving $63,000 for that purpose.

Spring’s onset also meant increased activity for the Street and Water Department. For Superintendent Tedd Simmons, this has also meant the retention of at least one helper for the peak upcoming season. The board chose to go with two part-time helpers, approving the hiring of Michael Graves and Joe McGowan for those posts.

The damage to the southeast corner of the Village Hall was also addressed. In that regard, the board chose Laverdiere Construction to conduct that repair.

Several items categorized as old business continued to be tabled for further study. But moving on new business, the board aimed for some improvements to the village park playground area. They approved $46,100 for the purchase of new playground equipment.

And finally, turning their attention to the Village Clerk’s office, the board approved spending $270 for the purchase of Microsoft Office for the village computers.

Comments / 0

Related
McDonough County Voice

County to work with rural schools

MACOMB — County Emergency Services Director Edgar Rodriguez said this week that his agency is putting together rural school safety partnerships. He said things like distribution of medicine and directions on needle safety will be covered. He said this is an areawide mutual aid arrangement to serve school needs.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Illinois 143 resurfacing begins Monday

HIGHLAND -- The Illinois Department of Transportation said there will be intermittent lane closures of Route 143 between U.S. 40 in Highland and Main Street/Baumann Road in Pierron beginning Monday, weather permitting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, IL
Local
Illinois Government
The State Journal-Register

2 candidates for Illinois governor removed from ballot over nomination petition issues

Two Republican candidates for Illinois governor, Keisha Smith and Emily Johnson, were removed from the ballot last week over issues with their nomination petitions.  They were hoping to be on the ballot for the June 28 primary. Whoever wins in the primary elections will appear on the Nov. 8 election that will decide who leads the state for the next four years. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
McDonough County Voice

Historic Plymouth mansion gets restoration

“I originally bought it (the mansion) to host a reunion,” Mary Ann Kerley said, describing the reason why she purchased the large mansion at 305 East Main Street in Plymouth. What Kerley discovered when she claimed the mansion in early 2021 was not what she expected. “It was a mess,” she said. ...
PLYMOUTH, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Graves
KFVS12

Transportation agencies reevaluating environmental assessment for Chester Bridge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Transportation officials are taking another look at the plan to replace the bridge between Perryville, Missouri and Chester, Illinois. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, it, as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, are reevaluating portions of the Environmental Assessment done in 2021.
CHESTER, IL
WCIA

IDOT closing overpass near Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that it will be closing a road west of Decatur in order to repair the bridge carrying that road over Interstate 72. Wyckles Road between East and West Pershing Roads will close on Monday for a project expected to last until mid-August. Crews […]
WTWO/WAWV

Capital Improvement Board discusses status on Larry Bird Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – April 27th the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board met this morning to discuss the Terre Haute Convention Centers progress since the grand opening. During the meeting, the board addressed updates for the new Larry Bird Museum. Capital Improvement Board Museum Committee Chair Terri Conley said now that the Convention Center […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Plymouth Board#Arpa#The Village Water Works#Water Department#Laverdiere Construction#The Village Clerk
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Residents Asked to Voluntarily Reduce Water Use

(Sioux City, IA) — Sioux City residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve water because of the ongoing drought. The flow in the Missouri River is low and Sioux City Utilities director Brad Puetz says wells that are used to provide water in the system are low, too. Puetz advises residents to reduce lawn watering, take shorter showers, and adjust the length of washing cycles on dishwashers and washing machines — but he emphasizes these are VOLUNTARY moves for Sioux City residents. City officials are reducing street cleaning and will not flush fire hydrants unless it’s necessary. Puetz does NOT expect the Army Corps of Engineers to boost the water flow out of the Gavins Point Dam upstream in Yankton, South Dakota.
SIOUX CITY, IA
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

433
Followers
670
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy