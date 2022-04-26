ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Michael Bublé coming to BOK Center this fall

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41q6zB_0fKWqRKP00

Concert announcement alert! Michael Bublé is going on tour and coming to Tulsa.

The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer will be back on the road with his brand new "Higher" tour beginning this summer. The tour is named after his newly released studio album called "Higher."

Bublé’s previous global tour which ended in 2021 spanned 25 countries and saw a collective audience of over 800,000 fans worldwide.

The tour will make a stop at the BOK Center on Sunday, September 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at BOK Center's website.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Get ready for the Four States Music Festival

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Organizers announce the area’s inaugural Four States Music Festival. The new event will feature several music artists and plenty to eat and games to play. You can get your tickets starting today!. The Four States Music Festival is Friday, September 16, 2022, on the campus...
PITTSBURG, KS
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy