Michael Bublé coming to BOK Center this fall
Concert announcement alert! Michael Bublé is going on tour and coming to Tulsa.
The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer will be back on the road with his brand new "Higher" tour beginning this summer. The tour is named after his newly released studio album called "Higher."
Bublé’s previous global tour which ended in 2021 spanned 25 countries and saw a collective audience of over 800,000 fans worldwide.
The tour will make a stop at the BOK Center on Sunday, September 11.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at BOK Center's website.
