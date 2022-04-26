Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues

Johnny Depp ’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues on Tuesday (26 April).

The Hollywood actor returned to the witness stand for a fourth day on Monday, facing further cross-examination by lawyers representing his ex-wife.

Ms Heard’s lawyers have so far challenged him over vulgar text messages he sent about their client, as well as his drug use and drinking.

Mr Depp’s own legal team, in contrast, have focused on his traumatic childhood and several explosive fights with Ms Heard - including one where his finger was severed.

