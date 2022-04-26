ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Johnny Depp ’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues on Tuesday (26 April).

The Hollywood actor returned to the witness stand for a fourth day on Monday, facing further cross-examination by lawyers representing his ex-wife.

Ms Heard’s lawyers have so far challenged him over vulgar text messages he sent about their client, as well as his drug use and drinking.

Mr Depp’s own legal team, in contrast, have focused on his traumatic childhood and several explosive fights with Ms Heard - including one where his finger was severed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Johnny Depp by following him ‘from room to room’

Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Amber Heard shares public message about Johnny Depp ahead of trial

Amber Heard has shared a public message ahead of “facing” ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.The defamation case is scheduled to begin on Monday (11 April) in Fairfax, Virginia, and Heard has expressed hope that, once it concludes, the pair can “move on”.This latest trial stems from a complaint filed in 2019 by Depp, who alleges Heard defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the op-ed, she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. He has asked for $50m (£38.4m) in damages.Heard filed a counterclaim, accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Johnny Depp says he felt ‘blinding hurt’ when he read Amber Heard op-ed before being dropped from ‘Pirates’

Johnny Depp said in court that he felt a “blinding hurt” when he read Amber Heard’s op-ed before being dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesMr Depp said in court on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s security guard shares his fear that actor and Amber Heard would ‘kill each other’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Sean Bett testified during the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard that he told Ms Heard that he worried the relationship would end badly. After witnessing a number of fights, Mr Bett said he told Ms Heard that “this can’t continue” and that “you’re either going to kill each other or you’re going to be in jail”. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia after Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Queue for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial goes viral

A queue of people trying to get into the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has gone viral on social media. Depp is currently suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence. Heard didn’t mention...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Johnny Depp trial: Elon Musk and other stars that stand with Amber Heard

It all began when Amber Heard published an op-ed in Washington Post claiming to be a victim of domestic violence. Things went progressively downhill for Johnny Depp as he began losing jobs and the hammer finally hit the nail when Disney announced that they would not be featuring Depp in their world-famous ‘Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise anymore.
CELEBRITIES
Canyon News

Johnny Depp Will Survive Hollywood!

HOLLYWOOD—Last week, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial continued in Virginia. It was quite embarrassing to have personal messages heard throughout millions of viewers. Testifying before a Fairfax County, Virginia court , the actor said he was “ashamed” of the messages, and that they were an attempt at humor.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard’s lies exposed by makeup brand

The infamous court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard gets progressively worse with each hearing. A piece of new evidence comes to light at each hearing and leaves us with shocked faces. Heard was proven wrong when the evidence she presented in front of the court was proved to be false.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Questioned About Substance Abuse During Trial, Insists 'The Only Person I’ve Abused Is Myself'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

624K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy