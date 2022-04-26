U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for MacArthur Center shooting suspect

Police respond to a fatal shooting Saturday evening, April 2, 2022, at MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk. Hannah Eason/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for help apprehending the Virginia Beach suspect in the April 2 shooting at MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk that killed one and injured two others.

The federal law enforcement agency on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Gary Latrail Moore, 39, whose last known address was the 500 block of Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach.

Moore is wanted by the Norfolk Police Department on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony from the April 2 incident.

The Marshals Service said Moore could have fled the area and should be considered armed and dangerous. Moore is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds.

On April 2, law enforcement arrived at the MacArthur Center before 6:30 p.m. after reports of a gunshot disturbance.

There, they found three wounded people, including Roosevelt A. McKinney, 33, of Norfolk, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people, a man and a woman, were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with wounds to their ankles, according to then-Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone.

The fatal incident seemed to be sparked by an argument about money, Boone said after the shooting.

Tips can be made by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and online at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html .