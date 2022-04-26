ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for MacArthur Center shooting suspect

By Ian Munro, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejNxQ_0fKWqKOY00
Police respond to a fatal shooting Saturday evening, April 2, 2022, at MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk. Hannah Eason/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for help apprehending the Virginia Beach suspect in the April 2 shooting at MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk that killed one and injured two others.

The federal law enforcement agency on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Gary Latrail Moore, 39, whose last known address was the 500 block of Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach.

Moore is wanted by the Norfolk Police Department on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony from the April 2 incident.

The Marshals Service said Moore could have fled the area and should be considered armed and dangerous. Moore is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds.

On April 2, law enforcement arrived at the MacArthur Center before 6:30 p.m. after reports of a gunshot disturbance.

There, they found three wounded people, including Roosevelt A. McKinney, 33, of Norfolk, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people, a man and a woman, were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with wounds to their ankles, according to then-Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone.

The fatal incident seemed to be sparked by an argument about money, Boone said after the shooting.

Tips can be made by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and online at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Boone
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macarthur Center#Shooting#U S Marshals#Norfolk Police#Violent Crime#The Virginian Pilot#The U S Marshals Service#Elm Grove Court#The Marshals Service
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy