Clemson baseball keeps momentum going

By Mary Dentremont
 1 day ago

On Sunday, Clemson faced off in ACC play against No. 9 Florida State. The Tigers won the series two games to one.

The win of this series put the Tigers at a record of 26-14 overall and 6-11 in ACC play. Statistics as these keep the Tigers in contention to secure a place in the ACC Tournament in late May. The Clemson Insider was able to catch up with second baseman Blake Wright afterward.

Wright had huge plays at the plate with two doubles contributing to one-third of Clemson’s hits Sunday. Wright gave insight, saying, “We’re just going to have to keep that rolling. Have some good opponents coming up.”

The Tigers have come up victorious in their past couple of weekends by winning the Wake Forest series the previous weekend and then beating Georgia and East Tennessee State. Wright cites these as huge wins for the team and the best way to move forward is to just keep
playing baseball.

A team can’t win without having good appearances at bat, and recently the Tigers have been struggling at the plate. Caden Grice commented on the batting, saying, “It’s nice to see all the things I have been working on behind the scenes finally coming together.”

This season, Grice has struggled at the plate being prone to strikeouts but was able to turn a new leaf against FSU by hitting a crucial home run bringing in three runs to tie the series finale in the second inning. Clemson ultimately rallied for the win, its seventh in its last nine games.

Going off of this, Blake Wright discussed his crucial spot in the lineup. This past Sunday, Wright batted behind 2-hole hitter Cooper Ingle and in front of cleanup hitter Max Wagner. Ingle and Wagner have had strong presences at the plate this season.

Wagner was named national player of the week and ACC player of the week. Wright gave insight disclosing that the trio of Ingle, Wright, and Wagner all live together and often discuss the batting order.

The general conclusion was for each individual to focus on their job, and if one guy does his job, then the only step going forward is to move on to the next.

Looking forward, the Tigers take on Presbyterian College on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

