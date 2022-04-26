Three-month-old kidnapped while grandmother unloading groceries: Police

Police u nits are looking for the person who kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in San Jose, California .

A man approached a family's home Monday, where he entered and abducted the child, whom police identified as Brandon Cuellar, while the grandmother was momentarily out of the house. The man appears to be a stranger, as the family said it did not recognize the kidnapper.

“Today, someone is walking around with a 3-month-old baby that they did not have yesterday,” Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said at a press briefing . “If you have this baby, please give that baby back to its mother. We can deal with consequences after.”

Brandon was being cared for by his grandmother while his mother was at work, Camarillo said. The boy's father is currently in prison. The grandmother had returned home with Brandon and placed him upstairs while unloading groceries. The child was alone for only a few minutes, according to police. The man entered the house and left with the child in a carrier.

The suspect was identified as a Hispanic male dressed in black pants and a dark blue shirt with short hair, a grey baseball hat, and a black face mask. The man's appearance was captured on surveillance footage as he walked out of the house. The baby was wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it.



The grandmother said she did not see the man enter or exit with Brandon in hand.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment … and left with the baby,” Camarillo said during a press briefing.

Police did not issue an Amber Alert for Brandon because investigators did not have an identified vehicle to track.

"We're going to stay on this until we find this baby," Camarillo said during the briefing.