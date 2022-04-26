ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Ten alternatives to Twitter if you are considering quitting

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Elon Musk 's latest $44 billion (£31 billion) Twitter purchase didn't go down too well with users, with masses of people threatening to leave the platform.

The Tesla CEO sealed the deal on Monday (April 25) after putting in a bit for the social media site last week. His offer came after purchasing a nine per cent stake in the company and becoming a board member.

Twitter initially resisted his plans for a complete takeover, implementing a "poison pill" to make the purchase more expensive and challenging to acquire. Musk since updated his proposal and managed to get Twitter to agree.

He announced his purchase in a statement, saying : “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

“Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” he continued.

" RIP Twitter " soon started trending across the platform, with one user saying, "if you're thinking about sticking around, you'll soon regret it." They speculated that Twitter "will quickly evolve into pro-Trump 2024 crayville."

Another added: "I always knew Twitter would kill their own app out of greed."

Twitter may still be one of the largest social media sites out there, but there's an incredible amount of alternatives to try if you're thinking of hanging up your Twitter hat.

Mastodon

People have already started their transition to Mastodon after it experienced an influx of traffic following Musk's takeover announcement.

“Mastodon.social is being slow right now, as far as I can tell because there's twice as many people using it at the same time as ever have,” wrote Founder Eugen Rochko.

The decentralised platform is slightly different to Twitter.

Rather than being one big social media site, users can run and host their own communities.


Plurk

Plurk , an acronym for peace, love, unity, respect, and karma, is a free social media and micro-blogging site.

Like Twitter, a wide range of topics are covered and users can update their lifestream through 360 character posts. The platform even allows anonymous posts, too.


TikTok

If you're one of the few who didn't cave into peer pressure over the first lockdown, then maybe it's time to join TikTok now.

Known in China as "Douyin", TikTok is a video-focused social networking service where most trends and memes are born.


Care2

Founded in 1998, Care2 approaches social media differently, focusing on the good in the world.

The platform aims to connect activists from around the world with other individuals, organisations and responsible businesses making an impact.


Reddit

Reddit is one of the more mainstream alternatives that most people are familiar with.

It's made up of a network of communities to discuss pretty much anything and everything. There's undoubtedly something for everyone, from home hacks to memes, recipes, and celebrity scandals.


Medium

Medium is an open platform for people to share their takes on any topic.

Their said purpose is to "spread these ideas and deepen understanding of the world."


WT Social

WT Social was founded by the Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales – initially as an alternative to Facebook.

They pride themselves on being a "non-toxic" social network where "advertisers don't call the shots."


The Dots

If you used Twitter as a networking tool, The Dots could be for you.

It connects people from the creative industry and allows users to get advice, share ideas and find jobs.


Instagram

Let's face it, most people probably already have an Instagram account, with roughly one billion monthly active users. The platform is a great space to capture, edit & share photos, videos & messages with friends & family.


Ello

Ello is a global community for creatives that allows people to showcase art, photography, fashion and web culture.


Indy100

Everyone who's quit or returned to Twitter since Elon Musk bought it for $44bn

Actress Jameela Jamil decided to quit Twitter following Elon Musk's purchase of the platform for $44bn.Although the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is urging his "worst critics" to stay on the platform, it still appears not to have deterred some celebrities from deactivating their accounts, including Jamil.She said that she's leaving the platform due to concerns of how the environment will change when Musk takes the reins."Ah he got Twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really any excuse to show pics of Barold," Jamil tweeted alongside four images of her dog."I...
BUSINESS
psychologytoday.com

8 Things Everyone Should Feel Happy About

The pandemic was bad enough, and, just as we’re coming out of it, Russia decides it wants to start what could become another world war. Nothing seems to work like it did pre-pandemic, yet everything seems to cost more. If that weren’t enough, Starbucks is regularly out of the...
HEALTH
Indy100

Naval captain brilliantly shuts down sexist comment in hilarious video

What's the best way to deal with ignorance? Get angry? Ignore it? Try and educate someone? Well, here's a lesson in elegantly dispatching trolls, courtesy of Captain Kate McCue. McCue is a cruise ship captain with big social media followings on Instagram and TikTok. She's the first American woman to captain a giant cruise vessel. But that hasn't stopped people from sending her ignorant comments. Like the anonymous troll who recently replied to McCue's content by asking: "How can you be a captain? Your [sic] only a woman."Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterMcCue decided, for once, to...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

A brief history of Elon Musk being a supposed champion of 'free speech'

Elon Musk has bought Twitter, for the small change sum of $44bn.The billionaire has suggested he wants to make the platform more committed to free speech and posted a statement mansplaining that "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."People have expressed concern about how this could change the platform, with Amnesty International saying in a statement: "Regardless of ownership, Twitter has a responsibility to protect human rights, including the rights to live free from discrimination and violence and to freedom of...
BUSINESS
