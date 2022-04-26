ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bird flu 2022: Should you take down your bird feeders?

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Concerns about the 2022 outbreak of avian influenza – commonly known as bird flu – has some people taking down their bird feeders. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota recently recommended people quit filling bird feeders to prevent the spread of H5N1, or highly pathogenic avian influenza. The recommendations...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

