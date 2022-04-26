ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Source: Penn State set to hire Boston College AD Pat Kraft as next athletic director

By Jon Sauber
Centre Daily Times
 1 day ago

Penn State has found its replacement for outgoing athletic director Sandy Barbour. Boston College AD Pat Kraft will be hired for the role, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Centre Daily Times.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna first reported Kraft’s impending hire. Thamel also reported the hire is set to be finalized by the end of the week.

Kraft has been in the same role at Boston College since July 1, 2020 and helped the athletic department secure a $15 million gift to fund a future men’s and women’s basketball practice facility.

Prior to his time with Boston College, he was at Temple University, where he served as athletic director from 2015-2020 and deputy athletic director from 2013-2015.

Kraft will replace Barbour, who led the Penn State athletic department for eight years and announced her retirement earlier this year.

Penn State declined to comment on Kraft as a candidate when reached for comment.

“The University has been considering top candidates as part of a confidential search process,” a university spokesperson told the CDT. “Out of respect for the candidates, and consistent with our commitment to each to maintaining confidentiality, we will not be discussing any individual until an appointment is completed.”

