Nevada Health Centers clinic receives grant funded by NFL

During NFL Draft week, the league and American Cancer Society is trying to make a difference in Nevada’s healthcare.

Tuesday afternoon, representatives from the NFL and the American Cancer Society will tour the Martin Luther King Family Health Center, which is a recipient of the NFL Crucial Catch Grant.

In January, Martin Luther King Family Health Center, a Nevada Health Centers clinic, was selected to receive an the grant to address disparities in access to cancer screening.

The money is meant to help people who can’t afford or don’t have easy access to cancer screenings.

“If we have one woman who doesn’t have access to internet, how are we reaching her with information she needs to make good decisions about her body? If we have another woman that doesn’t have transportation, how do we reach her and make sure she gets the ride she needs to get over to her screening. These are the different disparities we look at when it comes to why women are not screening, and that grant gives us the ability to look at these things and help.” Said Rhonda Johnson, program manager for the Mammovan.

Nevada Health Centers offers a wide variety of health services in Las Vegas including primary care, dentistry, women’s health and help for the homeless.

NFL legend Willie Gault and several NFL moms will take part of the healthcare tour Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.