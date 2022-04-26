ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Congresswoman Mary Miller Accepting Submissions For Congressional Art Competition 2022

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio KUUNSTKUULTUR
Effingham Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe office of Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL)is currently accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The winner’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S....

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

James Jones Literary Society Essay Contest Winners Announced

Each year, the James Jones Literary Society, an international organization, sponsors a contest for seniors at Marshall High School. Students write an essay on the short story. The Valentine by Marshall’s Handy Colony founder James Jones. First Place winners are awarded $75, Second Place receives $50, and Third Place...
MARSHALL, IL
Effingham Radio

Candidates Needed For American Legion And Auxiliary Youth Programs

The Illinois American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary have 3 youth programs scheduled in June. Premier Boys State is an educational program for high school juniors and seniors to learn and understand the rights. privileges, and responsibilities of citizenship. Boys State is non-partisan. The hands-on political and governmental elements of the program center around creating and facilitating city, county, and state governments. The program also includes band concerts, law enforcement presentations, recreational activities, and the experience of a week in college. Boys State is held at EIU Charleston on June 11-17. Information and registration are available at illinoisboysstate.org. Candidates are usually sponsored by local American Legion posts, but any business or individual can sponsor a citizen.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy