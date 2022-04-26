Congresswoman Mary Miller Accepting Submissions For Congressional Art Competition 2022

The Illinois American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary have 3 youth programs scheduled in June. Premier Boys State is an educational program for high school juniors and seniors to learn and understand the rights. privileges, and responsibilities of citizenship. Boys State is non-partisan. The hands-on political and governmental elements of the program center around creating and facilitating city, county, and state governments. The program also includes band concerts, law enforcement presentations, recreational activities, and the experience of a week in college. Boys State is held at EIU Charleston on June 11-17. Information and registration are available at illinoisboysstate.org. Candidates are usually sponsored by local American Legion posts, but any business or individual can sponsor a citizen.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO