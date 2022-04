TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A tornado was confirmed in Christian County on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Lincoln. The NWS said a tornado touched down about 4 miles north of Taylorville and was rated an EF1 with winds of 110 mph. That is also about 3 miles east of […]

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO