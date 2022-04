A.J. McKee was stunned when the judges’ scorecards were all in favor of Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 277 after 25 minutes of action. After all, “Mercenary” felt the sting of his first defeat and, perhaps more important, he felt he had done enough to retain his 145-pound title. But, the ex-champion will likely have the chance to make things right for himself because Bellator MMA President, Scott Coker, has changed his tune on making a third straight fight between the two talented Featherweights.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO