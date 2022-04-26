ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jack Dorsey in line for $978M payday from Elon Musk Twitter takeover

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIiI4_0fKWnOOJ00
Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder and former CEO, stands to pocket $978 million once Elon Musk completes his takeover of Twitter. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter who stepped down as CEO last year, stands to pocket $978 million once Tesla CEO Elon Musk completes his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.

Parag Agrawal, the current chief executive of the San Francisco-based tech giant, will go home with a $42 million payday as a result of the transaction, Reuters is reporting.

Dorsey owns 2.4% of the company, which translates into 18,042,428 shares, according to SEC filings.

Twitter’s board of directors accepted Musk’s offer to buy the company at $54.20 per share.

Agrawal, the former chief technology officer who succeeded Dorsey as CEO late last year, would be due to receive a payout of $42 million while another Twitter executive, CFO Ned Segal, would go home with a $25.5 million pay package.

Agrawal and Segal’s payouts would be triggered by a so-called “change in control” clause in their contracts which kicks in if either of them is terminated within 12 months of new ownership assuming the helm of the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mc0qg_0fKWnOOJ00
Parag Agrawal, who succeeded Dorsey as CEO, is in line for a $42 million payout.

In SEC filings, Musk has stated that he did not have confidence in Twitter’s current management — which likely means Agrawal, Segal, and other top executives will be out once ownership changes hands.

Research firm Equilar estimated Agrawal’s payout by factoring in a year’s worth of his base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson told Reuters, based on Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company’s recent proxy statement.

Agrawal, previously Twitter’s chief technology officer, was named CEO in November. His total compensation for 2021 was $30.4 million, according to Twitter’s proxy, largely in stock awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FlW7_0fKWnOOJ00
Twitter’s board of directors approved Musk’s offer to buy the company at $54.20 a share on Monday.

Dorsey on Monday night called Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform the “right path” for the company.

“Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one,” Dorsey tweeted.

Dorsey also thanked Musk and Agrawal “for getting the company out of an impossible situation.”

“This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart,” wrote Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO of Twitter in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnuG8_0fKWnOOJ00
Dorsey endorsed Musk’s takeover of the company.

Dorsey endorsed Musk’s vision, saying that operating Twitter as a company “has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret” and that “Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.”

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter,” he tweeted. “It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Musk, whose massive deal was accepted by Twitter on Monday, said he wanted to purchase Twitter to restore the platform’s adherence to free speech principles.

With Post Wires

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elon Musk Twitter#Reuters#Sec#Equilar
GOBankingRates

Who Owned Twitter Before Elon Musk?

Elon Musk's successful bid to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share on Monday puts the Tesla founder firmly in control of the social media platform, which represents a major change in who calls the shots. He...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion

(Reuters) -Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world’s richest person. Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos asks if Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover gives China more ‘leverage’

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wondered aloud on Tuesday whether the Chinese government has gained “a bit of leverage” over Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition.On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44bn (£34.5bn), with the tech mogul paying around $54 per share for the San Francisco-based company.Twitter said in a statement that the deal had “been unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors”, and that it is expected to close in 2022, if approved by shareholders.“The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value,...
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy