Kim Kardashian goes solo on TikTok

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian has launched a solo profile on TikTok. The 41-year-old reality star - who joined the video sharing platform five months ago alongside her eight-year-old daughter North West - has now set up her own account, which went live on Monday (04.25.22). Already, Kim has amassed over three...

Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Penelope Disick
CinemaBlend

After Ending Social Media Feud With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson, Kanye West May Be Seeking Help

A back-and-forth on social media played out in recent weeks between one former Hollywood couple. Kanye West made it abundantly clear that Kim Kardashian’s TikTok rules and co-parenting restrictions were not appreciated, which led to his ex-wife clapping back at him for the first time publicly on her own Instagram. It only got trickier when Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson got swept in the mix (i.e. that "Eazy" diss track), along with other celebs like Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and Trevor Noah – prompting Instagram to temporarily suspend the rapper and the Grammys to pull his performance over the “concerning” behavior. Then, and only then, did a report surface that West was officially ending the feud. And it would seem the 44-year-old may be seeking help in the wake of his public comments.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

The Weeknd Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella If He Doesn’t Get Kanye West’s $8.5 Million Paycheck – Report

The Weeknd, Kanye West's replacement as one of the headliners at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, reportedly wants the same bag Ye would've received or else. The Weeknd has allegedly demanded that he be paid the same $8.5 million that was supposedly allotted to Kanye for the Coachella performance. Otherwise, the "Hurricane" singer says he won't perform at all, according to Page Six today (April 6). Hours prior, The Weeknd was announced as the headlining act with Swedish House Mafia to replace the Donda 2 rapper-producer at the popular music festival.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Resented Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Blac Chyna After She ‘Beat Rob With A Metal Rod’

Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Addresses Family Matters On Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry"

It's finally here. Pusha T's latest studio album, It's Almost Dry dropped in its entirety this week after months of waiting. The project boasts production from Pharrell and Kanye West, who both also lend their vocals to the project. Ye, specifically, adds a few verses on the record, including the Kid Cudi-assisted "Rock N Roll" and "Dreamin Of The Past."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES

