Winston-salem, NC

Metros where people in Winston-Salem are getting new jobs

By Stacker
 2 days ago

tweber1// Wikimedia

Metros where people in Winston-Salem are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Winston-Salem, NC found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Winston-Salem, NC in the first quarter of 2021.

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#30. New Bern, NC

- Started a new job in New Bern, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from New Bern, NC in Q1 2021: 22
--- #11 most common destination from New Bern, NC
- Net job flow: 4 to Winston-Salem, NC

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 15
--- #121 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 4 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 17
--- #132 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 4 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

f11photo // Shutterstock

#27. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 22
--- #97 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 1 to Winston-Salem, NC

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#26. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 16
--- #104 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 5 to Jacksonville, FL

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#25. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 28
--- #44 most common destination from Richmond, VA
- Net job flow: 6 to Winston-Salem, NC

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 22
--- #94 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 2 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 26
--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 1 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#22. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 28
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 40
--- #35 (tie) most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
- Net job flow: 12 to Winston-Salem, NC

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greenville-Anderson, SC

- Started a new job in Greenville-Anderson, SC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 28
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Greenville-Anderson, SC in Q1 2021: 31
--- #37 most common destination from Greenville-Anderson, SC
- Net job flow: 3 to Winston-Salem, NC

Ken L. // Flickr

#20. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Started a new job in Charleston-North Charleston, SC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 30
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Charleston-North Charleston, SC in Q1 2021: 18
--- #32 (tie) most common destination from Charleston-North Charleston, SC
- Net job flow: 12 to Charleston-North Charleston, SC

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jacksonville, NC

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 32
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Jacksonville, NC in Q1 2021: 40
--- #11 most common destination from Jacksonville, NC
- Net job flow: 8 to Winston-Salem, NC

Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#18. Goldsboro, NC

- Started a new job in Goldsboro, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 32
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Goldsboro, NC in Q1 2021: 35
--- #9 most common destination from Goldsboro, NC
- Net job flow: 3 to Winston-Salem, NC

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 44
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 63
--- #78 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 19 to Winston-Salem, NC

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#16. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Started a new job in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 45
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC in Q1 2021: 39
--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
- Net job flow: 6 to Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 49
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 66
--- #87 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 17 to Winston-Salem, NC

Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#14. Greenville, NC

- Started a new job in Greenville, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 52
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Greenville, NC in Q1 2021: 43
--- #11 most common destination from Greenville, NC
- Net job flow: 9 to Greenville, NC

David Wilson // Wikicommon

#13. Rocky Mount, NC

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 52
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 55
--- #7 most common destination from Rocky Mount, NC
- Net job flow: 3 to Winston-Salem, NC

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#12. Columbia, SC

- Started a new job in Columbia, SC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 59
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Columbia, SC in Q1 2021: 32
--- #19 most common destination from Columbia, SC
- Net job flow: 27 to Columbia, SC

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 67
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 58
--- #86 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 9 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. St. Louis, MO-IL

- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 76
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 2
--- #30 most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL
- Net job flow: 74 to St. Louis, MO-IL

Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#9. Wilmington, NC

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 105
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 134
--- #8 most common destination from Wilmington, NC
- Net job flow: 29 to Winston-Salem, NC

Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#8. Burlington, NC

- Started a new job in Burlington, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 172
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Burlington, NC in Q1 2021: 159
--- #5 most common destination from Burlington, NC
- Net job flow: 13 to Burlington, NC

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#7. Asheville, NC

- Started a new job in Asheville, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 187
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Asheville, NC in Q1 2021: 190
--- #5 most common destination from Asheville, NC
- Net job flow: 3 to Winston-Salem, NC

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#6. Fayetteville, NC

- Started a new job in Fayetteville, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 190
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Fayetteville, NC in Q1 2021: 179
--- #5 most common destination from Fayetteville, NC
- Net job flow: 11 to Fayetteville, NC

Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

- Started a new job in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 285
--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC in Q1 2021: 260
--- #3 most common destination from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
- Net job flow: 25 to Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#4. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Started a new job in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 337
--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC in Q1 2021: 351
--- #4 most common destination from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
- Net job flow: 14 to Winston-Salem, NC

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#3. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 954
--- 12.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 847
--- #5 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Net job flow: 107 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#2. Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Started a new job in Greensboro-High Point, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 1,779
--- 23.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Greensboro-High Point, NC in Q1 2021: 1,888
--- #1 most common destination from Greensboro-High Point, NC
- Net job flow: 109 to Winston-Salem, NC

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 2,268
--- 29.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 2,220
--- #3 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 48 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

