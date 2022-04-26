ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Metros where people in York are getting new jobs

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in York are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from York-Hanover, PA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from York-Hanover, PA in the first quarter of 2021.

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#30. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 8
--- #81 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
- Net job flow: 4 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

skeeze // Pixabay

#29. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 3
--- #200 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 9 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 10
--- #129 (tie) most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 4 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 18
--- #157 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to York-Hanover, PA

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 11
--- #21 (tie) most common destination from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
- Net job flow: 4 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 8
--- #226 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 7 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 12
--- #122 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 4 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Ron Cogswell // Flickr

#23. Johnstown, PA

- Started a new job in Johnstown, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Johnstown, PA in Q1 2021: 23
--- #6 (tie) most common destination from Johnstown, PA
- Net job flow: 7 to York-Hanover, PA

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 14
--- #166 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 6 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

- Started a new job in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV in Q1 2021: 20
--- #18 most common destination from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
- Net job flow: 1 to Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#20. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 4
--- #104 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 17 to Jacksonville, FL

pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Erie, PA

- Started a new job in Erie, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 23
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Erie, PA in Q1 2021: 27
--- #12 most common destination from Erie, PA
- Net job flow: 4 to York-Hanover, PA

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

- Started a new job in Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA in Q1 2021: 20
--- #8 most common destination from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA
- Net job flow: 7 to Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#17. Williamsport, PA

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 34
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 37
--- #8 most common destination from Williamsport, PA
- Net job flow: 3 to York-Hanover, PA

Wikicommons

#16. State College, PA

- Started a new job in State College, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 41
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 30
--- #7 most common destination from State College, PA
- Net job flow: 11 to State College, PA

BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Altoona, PA

- Started a new job in Altoona, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 43
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Altoona, PA in Q1 2021: 42
--- #6 most common destination from Altoona, PA
- Net job flow: 1 to Altoona, PA

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#14. East Stroudsburg, PA

- Started a new job in East Stroudsburg, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 57
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from East Stroudsburg, PA in Q1 2021: 39
--- #5 most common destination from East Stroudsburg, PA
- Net job flow: 18 to East Stroudsburg, PA

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 73
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 113
--- #73 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 40 to York-Hanover, PA

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 79
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 79
--- #53 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 0 to York-Hanover, PA

Pixabay

#11. Lebanon, PA

- Started a new job in Lebanon, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 102
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Lebanon, PA in Q1 2021: 113
--- #5 most common destination from Lebanon, PA
- Net job flow: 11 to York-Hanover, PA

jmd41280 // Flickr

#10. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA

- Started a new job in Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 117
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA in Q1 2021: 371
--- #4 most common destination from Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA
- Net job flow: 254 to York-Hanover, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 186
--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 173
--- #8 most common destination from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Net job flow: 13 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Reading, PA

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 195
--- 3.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 195
--- #6 most common destination from Reading, PA
- Net job flow: 0 to York-Hanover, PA

Pixabay

#7. Gettysburg, PA

- Started a new job in Gettysburg, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 229
--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Gettysburg, PA in Q1 2021: 242
--- #0 most common destination from Gettysburg, PA
- Net job flow: 13 to York-Hanover, PA

Famartin // Wikicommons

#6. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 232
--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 261
--- #7 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
- Net job flow: 29 to York-Hanover, PA

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

- Started a new job in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 291
--- 5.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ in Q1 2021: 327
--- #9 most common destination from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
- Net job flow: 36 to York-Hanover, PA

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#4. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 324
--- 6.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 298
--- #8 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA
- Net job flow: 26 to Pittsburgh, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lancaster, PA

- Started a new job in Lancaster, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 624
--- 12.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Lancaster, PA in Q1 2021: 631
--- #2 most common destination from Lancaster, PA
- Net job flow: 7 to York-Hanover, PA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#2. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 862
--- 16.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 855
--- #11 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Net job flow: 7 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#1. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

- Started a new job in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 984
--- 19.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA in Q1 2021: 966
--- #1 most common destination from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
- Net job flow: 18 to Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

