Youngstown, OH

Metros where people in Youngstown are getting new jobs

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in the first quarter of 2021.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 7
--- #151 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 4 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lima, OH

- Started a new job in Lima, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Lima, OH in Q1 2021: 10
--- #10 (tie) most common destination from Lima, OH
- Net job flow: 1 to Lima, OH

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lancaster, PA

- Started a new job in Lancaster, PA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Lancaster, PA in Q1 2021: 19
--- #29 (tie) most common destination from Lancaster, PA
- Net job flow: 8 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#27. York-Hanover, PA

- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 15
--- #26 (tie) most common destination from York-Hanover, PA
- Net job flow: 4 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

M Floyd // Flickr

#26. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

- Started a new job in Birmingham-Hoover, AL from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Birmingham-Hoover, AL in Q1 2021: 7
--- #69 most common destination from Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Net job flow: 5 to Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #208 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 3 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

- Started a new job in Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH in Q1 2021: 11
--- #24 most common destination from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH
- Net job flow: 2 to Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 8
--- #139 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 6 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 13
--- #22 (tie) most common destination from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Net job flow: 4 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#21. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 11
--- #160 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 6 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 14
--- #135 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 5 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#19. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 1
--- #115 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 18 to Jacksonville, FL

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#18. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 20
--- #148 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 0 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

- Started a new job in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ in Q1 2021: 28
--- #25 most common destination from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
- Net job flow: 6 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#16. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 23
--- #68 most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Net job flow: 1 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#15. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

- Started a new job in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 23
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA in Q1 2021: 36
--- #23 (tie) most common destination from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
- Net job flow: 13 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Mansfield, OH

- Started a new job in Mansfield, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Mansfield, OH in Q1 2021: 24
--- #8 most common destination from Mansfield, OH
- Net job flow: 1 to Mansfield, OH

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#13. Wheeling, WV-OH

- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 33
--- #13 most common destination from Wheeling, WV-OH
- Net job flow: 6 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#12. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 28
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 1
--- #60 (tie) most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
- Net job flow: 27 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

#11. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 42
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 41
--- #7 most common destination from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH
- Net job flow: 1 to Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Erie, PA

- Started a new job in Erie, PA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 67
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Erie, PA in Q1 2021: 90
--- #4 most common destination from Erie, PA
- Net job flow: 23 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 84
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 86
--- #43 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Net job flow: 2 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dayton-Kettering, OH

- Started a new job in Dayton-Kettering, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 89
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Dayton-Kettering, OH in Q1 2021: 61
--- #9 most common destination from Dayton-Kettering, OH
- Net job flow: 28 to Dayton-Kettering, OH

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#7. Toledo, OH

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 95
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 86
--- #10 most common destination from Toledo, OH
- Net job flow: 9 to Toledo, OH

Canva

#6. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 219
--- 5.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 172
--- #13 most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
- Net job flow: 47 to Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Canton-Massillon, OH

- Started a new job in Canton-Massillon, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 294
--- 7.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Canton-Massillon, OH in Q1 2021: 315
--- #4 most common destination from Canton-Massillon, OH
- Net job flow: 21 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Columbus, OH

- Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 452
--- 10.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 368
--- #7 most common destination from Columbus, OH
- Net job flow: 84 to Columbus, OH

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#3. Akron, OH

- Started a new job in Akron, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 480
--- 11.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Akron, OH in Q1 2021: 414
--- #4 most common destination from Akron, OH
- Net job flow: 66 to Akron, OH

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#2. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 580
--- 13.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 501
--- #3 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA
- Net job flow: 79 to Pittsburgh, PA

Canva

#1. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

- Started a new job in Cleveland-Elyria, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 1,042
--- 24.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Cleveland-Elyria, OH in Q1 2021: 912
--- #6 most common destination from Cleveland-Elyria, OH
- Net job flow: 130 to Cleveland-Elyria, OH

Community Policy