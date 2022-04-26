AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Winchester are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Winchester, VA-WV found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Winchester, VA-WV in the first quarter of 2021.

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #207 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 6 to Winchester, VA-WV

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Morgantown, WV

- Started a new job in Morgantown, WV from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Morgantown, WV in Q1 2021: 12

--- #19 most common destination from Morgantown, WV

- Net job flow: 0 to Winchester, VA-WV

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

- Started a new job in Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA in Q1 2021: 18

--- #16 (tie) most common destination from Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

- Net job flow: 5 to Winchester, VA-WV

f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 6

--- #124 (tie) most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 9 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

O Palsson // Flickr

#12. Charleston, WV

- Started a new job in Charleston, WV from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Charleston, WV in Q1 2021: 27

--- #22 (tie) most common destination from Charleston, WV

- Net job flow: 11 to Winchester, VA-WV

Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#11. Staunton, VA

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 20

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 24

--- #9 most common destination from Staunton, VA

- Net job flow: 4 to Winchester, VA-WV

Acroterion // Wikicommons

#10. Cumberland, MD-WV

- Started a new job in Cumberland, MD-WV from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 23

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Cumberland, MD-WV in Q1 2021: 16

--- #5 (tie) most common destination from Cumberland, MD-WV

- Net job flow: 7 to Cumberland, MD-WV

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Roanoke, VA

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 25

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #17 most common destination from Roanoke, VA

- Net job flow: 3 to Winchester, VA-WV

Famartin // Wikicommons

#8. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 32

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 29

--- #43 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Net job flow: 3 to Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Charlottesville, VA

- Started a new job in Charlottesville, VA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 32

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Charlottesville, VA in Q1 2021: 32

--- #11 most common destination from Charlottesville, VA

- Net job flow: 0 to Winchester, VA-WV

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lynchburg, VA

- Started a new job in Lynchburg, VA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 35

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Lynchburg, VA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #9 most common destination from Lynchburg, VA

- Net job flow: 7 to Lynchburg, VA

Strawser// Wikimedia

#5. Harrisonburg, VA

- Started a new job in Harrisonburg, VA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 36

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Harrisonburg, VA in Q1 2021: 49

--- #8 most common destination from Harrisonburg, VA

- Net job flow: 13 to Winchester, VA-WV

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#4. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 108

--- 6.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 85

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Net job flow: 23 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#3. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 157

--- 8.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 153

--- #10 most common destination from Richmond, VA

- Net job flow: 4 to Richmond, VA

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

- Started a new job in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 173

--- 9.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV in Q1 2021: 135

--- #3 most common destination from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

- Net job flow: 38 to Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 825

--- 46.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 699

--- #7 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 126 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV