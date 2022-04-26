John Phelan // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Worcester are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Worcester, MA-CT found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Worcester, MA-CT in the first quarter of 2021.

#30. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 14

--- #100 (tie) most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Net job flow: 2 to Worcester, MA-CT

#29. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Started a new job in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL in Q1 2021: 6

--- #69 (tie) most common destination from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Net job flow: 6 to North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 26

--- #156 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 13 to Worcester, MA-CT

#27. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 19

--- #189 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 5 to Worcester, MA-CT

#26. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 17

--- #91 (tie) most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to Worcester, MA-CT

#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 21

--- #181 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 5 to Worcester, MA-CT

#24. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Started a new job in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY in Q1 2021: 17

--- #33 (tie) most common destination from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Net job flow: 0 to Worcester, MA-CT

#23. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 28

--- #153 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 10 to Worcester, MA-CT

#22. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 24

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 63

--- #183 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 39 to Worcester, MA-CT

#21. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 44

--- #114 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 19 to Worcester, MA-CT

#20. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 26

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 26

--- #147 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 0 to Worcester, MA-CT

#19. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 23

--- #87 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 4 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 28

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- #70 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

#17. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 32

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 24

--- #89 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 8 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

#16. Portland-South Portland, ME

- Started a new job in Portland-South Portland, ME from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 32

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Portland-South Portland, ME in Q1 2021: 21

--- #11 most common destination from Portland-South Portland, ME

- Net job flow: 11 to Portland-South Portland, ME

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 34

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 33

--- #93 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 1 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 35

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 54

--- #91 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 19 to Worcester, MA-CT

#13. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 38

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 12

--- #70 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 26 to Jacksonville, FL

#12. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 41

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 31

--- #72 (tie) most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 10 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#11. Pittsfield, MA

- Started a new job in Pittsfield, MA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 66

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Pittsfield, MA in Q1 2021: 74

--- #2 most common destination from Pittsfield, MA

- Net job flow: 8 to Worcester, MA-CT

#10. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

- Started a new job in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 76

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT in Q1 2021: 110

--- #6 most common destination from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

- Net job flow: 34 to Worcester, MA-CT

#9. Barnstable Town, MA

- Started a new job in Barnstable Town, MA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 77

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Barnstable Town, MA in Q1 2021: 85

--- #2 most common destination from Barnstable Town, MA

- Net job flow: 8 to Worcester, MA-CT

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 108

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 171

--- #61 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 63 to Worcester, MA-CT

#7. New Haven-Milford, CT

- Started a new job in New Haven-Milford, CT from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 119

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from New Haven-Milford, CT in Q1 2021: 128

--- #6 most common destination from New Haven-Milford, CT

- Net job flow: 9 to Worcester, MA-CT

#6. Manchester-Nashua, NH

- Started a new job in Manchester-Nashua, NH from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 142

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Manchester-Nashua, NH in Q1 2021: 107

--- #2 most common destination from Manchester-Nashua, NH

- Net job flow: 35 to Manchester-Nashua, NH

#5. Norwich-New London, CT

- Started a new job in Norwich-New London, CT from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 154

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Norwich-New London, CT in Q1 2021: 188

--- #4 most common destination from Norwich-New London, CT

- Net job flow: 34 to Worcester, MA-CT

#4. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

- Started a new job in Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 441

--- 5.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT in Q1 2021: 490

--- #6 most common destination from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

- Net job flow: 49 to Worcester, MA-CT

#3. Springfield, MA

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 622

--- 7.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 704

--- #2 most common destination from Springfield, MA

- Net job flow: 82 to Worcester, MA-CT

#2. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 830

--- 10.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 859

--- #1 most common destination from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

- Net job flow: 29 to Worcester, MA-CT

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 4,536

--- 56.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 4,331

--- #1 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Net job flow: 205 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

