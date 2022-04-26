Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Weirton are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Weirton metro area

BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Altoona, PA

- Started a new job in Altoona, PA from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 10

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Altoona, PA in Q1 2021: 1

--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Altoona, PA

- Net job flow: 9 to Altoona, PA

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dayton-Kettering, OH

- Started a new job in Dayton-Kettering, OH from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 10

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Dayton-Kettering, OH in Q1 2021: 9

--- #45 (tie) most common destination from Dayton-Kettering, OH

- Net job flow: 1 to Dayton-Kettering, OH

f11photo // Shutterstock

#14. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 15

--- #124 (tie) most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 0 to Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#13. Toledo, OH

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 10

--- #23 (tie) most common destination from Toledo, OH

- Net job flow: 6 to Toledo, OH

Public Domain

#12. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV

- Started a new job in Parkersburg-Vienna, WV from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Parkersburg-Vienna, WV in Q1 2021: 23

--- #10 most common destination from Parkersburg-Vienna, WV

- Net job flow: 7 to Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Weirton

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

- Started a new job in Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH in Q1 2021: 24

--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

- Net job flow: 8 to Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Morgantown, WV

- Started a new job in Morgantown, WV from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 19

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Morgantown, WV in Q1 2021: 21

--- #14 most common destination from Morgantown, WV

- Net job flow: 2 to Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

Canva

#9. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 24

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 31

--- #63 most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Net job flow: 7 to Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#8. Akron, OH

- Started a new job in Akron, OH from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 25

--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Akron, OH in Q1 2021: 31

--- #18 most common destination from Akron, OH

- Net job flow: 6 to Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Canton-Massillon, OH

- Started a new job in Canton-Massillon, OH from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 29

--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Canton-Massillon, OH in Q1 2021: 34

--- #11 most common destination from Canton-Massillon, OH

- Net job flow: 5 to Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Weirton that require a graduate degree

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 41

--- 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 42

--- #12 most common destination from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Net job flow: 1 to Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

O Palsson // Flickr

#5. Charleston, WV

- Started a new job in Charleston, WV from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 56

--- 6.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Charleston, WV in Q1 2021: 43

--- #9 most common destination from Charleston, WV

- Net job flow: 13 to Charleston, WV

Canva

#4. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

- Started a new job in Cleveland-Elyria, OH from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 65

--- 7.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Cleveland-Elyria, OH in Q1 2021: 54

--- #20 most common destination from Cleveland-Elyria, OH

- Net job flow: 11 to Cleveland-Elyria, OH

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Columbus, OH

- Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 84

--- 9.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 57

--- #23 most common destination from Columbus, OH

- Net job flow: 27 to Columbus, OH

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#2. Wheeling, WV-OH

- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 136

--- 15.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 105

--- #3 most common destination from Wheeling, WV-OH

- Net job flow: 31 to Wheeling, WV-OH

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Weirton in the last week

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#1. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 146

--- 17.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 170

--- #17 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

- Net job flow: 24 to Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH