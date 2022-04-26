Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Wenatchee are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Wenatchee, WA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Wenatchee, WA in the first quarter of 2021.

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#14. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

- Started a new job in Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA in Q1 2021: 8

--- #11 (tie) most common destination from Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

- Net job flow: 2 to Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#13. Walla Walla, WA

- Started a new job in Walla Walla, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Walla Walla, WA in Q1 2021: 8

--- #8 most common destination from Walla Walla, WA

- Net job flow: 3 to Walla Walla, WA

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#12. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

- Started a new job in Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA in Q1 2021: 11

--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

- Net job flow: 2 to Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#11. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 3

--- #26 most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 10 to Visalia, CA

DPPed// Wikimedia

#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 4

--- #197 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 10 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 14

--- #158 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#8. Bellingham, WA

- Started a new job in Bellingham, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 17

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Bellingham, WA in Q1 2021: 15

--- #10 most common destination from Bellingham, WA

- Net job flow: 2 to Bellingham, WA

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#7. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

- Started a new job in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 27

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #11 (tie) most common destination from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

- Net job flow: 8 to Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#6. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 30

--- 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 0

--- #10 most common destination from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

- Net job flow: 30 to Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 38

--- 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 50

--- #44 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 12 to Wenatchee, WA

Public Domain

#4. Kennewick-Richland, WA

- Started a new job in Kennewick-Richland, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 75

--- 7.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Kennewick-Richland, WA in Q1 2021: 85

--- #7 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA

- Net job flow: 10 to Wenatchee, WA

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 87

--- 9.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 68

--- #9 most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Net job flow: 19 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Yakima, WA

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 106

--- 11.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 139

--- #4 most common destination from Yakima, WA

- Net job flow: 33 to Wenatchee, WA

Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 330

--- 34.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 305

--- #13 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 25 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA