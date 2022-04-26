Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Yuba City are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Yuba City, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Yuba City, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#14. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 4

--- #37 most common destination from Reno, NV

- Net job flow: 9 to Reno, NV

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#13. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 18

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #22 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Yuba City, CA

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#12. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 24

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 17

--- #27 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Fresno, CA

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#11. Redding, CA

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 27

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 30

--- #11 most common destination from Redding, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to Yuba City, CA

Public Domain

#10. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 29

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 27

--- #21 (tie) most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to Modesto, CA

SD Dirk // Flickr

#9. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 14

--- #63 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 17 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

California Droning // Shutterstock

#8. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 33

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 39

--- #13 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 6 to Yuba City, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#7. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 34

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 31

--- #40 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 48

--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 42

--- #35 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 6 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#5. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 57

--- 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 69

--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 12 to Yuba City, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 75

--- 5.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 62

--- #61 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 13 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 116

--- 8.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 105

--- #36 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Daderot // Wikicommons

#2. Chico, CA

- Started a new job in Chico, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 121

--- 9.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Chico, CA in Q1 2021: 107

--- #4 most common destination from Chico, CA

- Net job flow: 14 to Chico, CA

Pixabay

#1. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 472

--- 35.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 378

--- #10 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 94 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA