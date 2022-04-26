Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Yakima are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Yakima, WA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Yakima, WA in the first quarter of 2021.

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#20. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

- Started a new job in Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA in Q1 2021: 22

--- #11 (tie) most common destination from Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

- Net job flow: 12 to Yakima, WA

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#19. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 3

--- #39 (tie) most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Bakersfield, CA

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#18. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 2

--- #109 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

- Net job flow: 8 to Salt Lake City, UT

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#17. Salem, OR

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 10

--- #24 (tie) most common destination from Salem, OR

- Net job flow: 1 to Salem, OR

Pixabay

#16. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 4

--- #82 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 8 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

DPPed// Wikimedia

#15. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 16

--- #197 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 2 to Yakima, WA

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#14. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 10

--- #55 (tie) most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 5 to Boise City, ID

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#13. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

- Started a new job in Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA in Q1 2021: 25

--- #10 most common destination from Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

- Net job flow: 9 to Yakima, WA

adambarhan // Flickr

#12. Longview, WA

- Started a new job in Longview, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Longview, WA in Q1 2021: 10

--- #7 most common destination from Longview, WA

- Net job flow: 6 to Longview, WA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#11. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 9

--- #76 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#10. Bellingham, WA

- Started a new job in Bellingham, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Bellingham, WA in Q1 2021: 14

--- #7 (tie) most common destination from Bellingham, WA

- Net job flow: 12 to Bellingham, WA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 26

--- #111 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 0 to Yakima, WA

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#8. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 40

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 4

--- #17 most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 36 to Visalia, CA

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#7. Walla Walla, WA

- Started a new job in Walla Walla, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 43

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Walla Walla, WA in Q1 2021: 48

--- #5 most common destination from Walla Walla, WA

- Net job flow: 5 to Yakima, WA

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#6. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

- Started a new job in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 49

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA in Q1 2021: 48

--- #7 most common destination from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

- Net job flow: 1 to Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 107

--- 5.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 104

--- #25 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 3 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#4. Wenatchee, WA

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 139

--- 7.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 106

--- #2 most common destination from Wenatchee, WA

- Net job flow: 33 to Wenatchee, WA

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 162

--- 8.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 158

--- #5 most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Net job flow: 4 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

Public Domain

#2. Kennewick-Richland, WA

- Started a new job in Kennewick-Richland, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 450

--- 23.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Kennewick-Richland, WA in Q1 2021: 528

--- #1 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA

- Net job flow: 78 to Yakima, WA

Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 521

--- 26.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 506

--- #10 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 15 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

