Yakima, WA

Metros where people in Yakima are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzgsP_0fKWmkio00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Yakima are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Yakima, WA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Yakima, WA in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0fKWmkio00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#20. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

- Started a new job in Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA in Q1 2021: 22
--- #11 (tie) most common destination from Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA
- Net job flow: 12 to Yakima, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0fKWmkio00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#19. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 3
--- #39 (tie) most common destination from Bakersfield, CA
- Net job flow: 7 to Bakersfield, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0fKWmkio00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#18. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 2
--- #109 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT
- Net job flow: 8 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0fKWmkio00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#17. Salem, OR

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 10
--- #24 (tie) most common destination from Salem, OR
- Net job flow: 1 to Salem, OR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0fKWmkio00
Pixabay

#16. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 4
--- #82 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 8 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKWmkio00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#15. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 16
--- #197 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 2 to Yakima, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0fKWmkio00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#14. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 10
--- #55 (tie) most common destination from Boise City, ID
- Net job flow: 5 to Boise City, ID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0fKWmkio00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#13. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

- Started a new job in Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA in Q1 2021: 25
--- #10 most common destination from Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA
- Net job flow: 9 to Yakima, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTotb_0fKWmkio00
adambarhan // Flickr

#12. Longview, WA

- Started a new job in Longview, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Longview, WA in Q1 2021: 10
--- #7 most common destination from Longview, WA
- Net job flow: 6 to Longview, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0fKWmkio00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#11. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 9
--- #76 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 9 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0fKWmkio00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#10. Bellingham, WA

- Started a new job in Bellingham, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 26
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Bellingham, WA in Q1 2021: 14
--- #7 (tie) most common destination from Bellingham, WA
- Net job flow: 12 to Bellingham, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKWmkio00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 26
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 26
--- #111 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 0 to Yakima, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0fKWmkio00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#8. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 40
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 4
--- #17 most common destination from Visalia, CA
- Net job flow: 36 to Visalia, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0fKWmkio00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#7. Walla Walla, WA

- Started a new job in Walla Walla, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 43
--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Walla Walla, WA in Q1 2021: 48
--- #5 most common destination from Walla Walla, WA
- Net job flow: 5 to Yakima, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0fKWmkio00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#6. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

- Started a new job in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 49
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA in Q1 2021: 48
--- #7 most common destination from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA
- Net job flow: 1 to Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0fKWmkio00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 107
--- 5.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 104
--- #25 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Net job flow: 3 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mbua_0fKWmkio00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#4. Wenatchee, WA

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 139
--- 7.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 106
--- #2 most common destination from Wenatchee, WA
- Net job flow: 33 to Wenatchee, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0fKWmkio00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 162
--- 8.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 158
--- #5 most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
- Net job flow: 4 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqqv8_0fKWmkio00
Public Domain

#2. Kennewick-Richland, WA

- Started a new job in Kennewick-Richland, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 450
--- 23.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Kennewick-Richland, WA in Q1 2021: 528
--- #1 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA
- Net job flow: 78 to Yakima, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0fKWmkio00
Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 521
--- 26.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 506
--- #10 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 15 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

