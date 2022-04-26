ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Yuma are getting new jobs

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Ken L. // Flickr

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Yuma, AZ found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Yuma, AZ in the first quarter of 2021.

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 14
--- #35 (tie) most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
- Net job flow: 3 to Yuma, AZ

Pixabay

#14. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 9
--- #82 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 3 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#13. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 3
--- #68 most common destination from El Paso, TX
- Net job flow: 9 to El Paso, TX

randy andy // Shutterstock

#12. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 14
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 14
--- #89 (tie) most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 0 to Yuma, AZ

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#11. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 1
--- #23 (tie) most common destination from Visalia, CA
- Net job flow: 14 to Visalia, CA

GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#10. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 17
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 19
--- #3 most common destination from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ
- Net job flow: 2 to Yuma, AZ

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 28
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 54
--- #58 (tie) most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 26 to Yuma, AZ

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#8. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 34
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 24
--- #6 most common destination from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ
- Net job flow: 10 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 34
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 93
--- #96 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 59 to Yuma, AZ

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#6. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

- Started a new job in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 40
--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ in Q1 2021: 35
--- #8 most common destination from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ
- Net job flow: 5 to Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

SD Dirk // Flickr

#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 42
--- 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 59
--- #53 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 17 to Yuma, AZ

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#4. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 50
--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 96
--- #15 most common destination from Salinas, CA
- Net job flow: 46 to Yuma, AZ

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#3. El Centro, CA

- Started a new job in El Centro, CA from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 95
--- 6.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from El Centro, CA in Q1 2021: 53
--- #3 most common destination from El Centro, CA
- Net job flow: 42 to El Centro, CA

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#2. Tucson, AZ

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 99
--- 7.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 100
--- #4 most common destination from Tucson, AZ
- Net job flow: 1 to Yuma, AZ

DPPed// Wikimedia

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 686
--- 50.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 659
--- #7 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 27 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

