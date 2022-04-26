ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley And Kandi Burruss Clap Back At Russell “Block” Spencer For Not Pay Child Support

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 1 day ago


It’s been a joy to watch Riley Burruss grow up on the Real Housewives of Atlanta . Thank you to Kandi Burruss for sharing her gorgeous daughter with us.

In the past, Kandi has been asked if co-parenting with Russell “Block” Spencer has been difficult. She replied , “We haven’t really co-parented because he’s never been involved. I stopped expecting anything from him a long time ago . It’s not difficult when you get to make all the decisions because the other parent doesn’t participate.” Of course, Riley is still owed.

Block spent years away from his daughter, and there was even a time when Riley shared on camera that she wasn’t interested in trying to have a relationship with him. Even more, Riley is still due the child support Block never sent her mother all those years ago. I hope she’s asking for interest!

Recently, Block was sounding off about Kandi’s request that he financially support the child he fathered. He argued that since Kandi makes more, he shouldn’t owe her anything. Is that how this works? Really asking.

Kandi called Block out for his past-due payments on Instagram . She shared a story that read, “I don’t care how well I’m doing, I still need that money you owe me.” She added her own caption that said, “Don’t BLOCK your blessing not doing right by your children…” Whew!

Riley stood up for herself too. She was caught by @thebravoshaderoom commenting, “My mom and I always try to take the high road. But honestly it’s really upsetting I have to see you badmouthing us publicly.”

Riley added, “I was blessed to be raised in a household where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealousy here. I would appreciate it if you could stop talking about us.” I wish she’d bill him for her time.

Comments on the post were largely team Riley . A few haters had to remind her she still has money. I think she already got the memo, though. Others said, “Riley been paying that man dust and it’s what he deserves. She knows who has her.”

Another follower added, “Yess Riley the perfect mature answer.” Get this girl onto a legacy Housewives franchise STAT!

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RILEY IS OWED CHILD SUPPORT?





Comments / 31

Petty Betty
1d ago

Doesn't matter how much money the mother makes, the father still supposed to support their child.

Reply(2)
20
Tena Marie
1d ago

He still owes. I don't know how he sleeps at night knowing he has a daughter he never supported😳

Reply
13
Zoya Lis
1d ago

I personally do not believe in child support. If a court of law have to be involved for you assume any type of monetary support for a child, keep it bc they weren't apart of the creation. When people reveal who they are, frame that snapshot in the back of your mind & move on. You can't force anyone to become a responsible loving parent, & that love should take precedence over money. The child will suffer the most in the long-run, & no dollar amount is worth that IMO. Yes, children deserve the world, but if that's not available accept it. Why subject them to a life resentment from a person wanting no part of them? What message is being taught? When people don't care about you take them to court & make them pay? Nope. Do the best you can with what you have, & trust the decisions you make alone on their behalf. Lessons derived from that will heavily outweigh the hostile option. Court imposed child support have become death sentences. How much money is the risk worth?

Reply(1)
4
