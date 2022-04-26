ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Talladega Superspeedway Shares The Wild Items Left Behind In The Infield After Sunday’s Race

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq9Zl_0fKWmh4d00

The races every year at Talladega are always wild.

But even crazier than the race itself are the fans that show up every year to the superspeedway to catch some the action.

This past weekend, we saw Ross Chastain take home the victory at the Geico 500 in Alabama, after a late block from Kyle Larson sent Kurt Busch into the wall right at the end there, allowing Ross to take the checkered flag, followed by Austin Dillon, and Kyle Busch in the top three.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also made a one-off FOX appearance in the booth and crushed it (he has a contract with NBC), and race fans were loving every minute of it. We have to figure out how to get him up there for every single race if you ask me.

Country music’s own Riley Green was even there to headline the Saturday night concert for race fans, so all in all, it sounds like a helluva weekend if you were able to attend in person. This track is still on my bucket list, so I hope I can get there in person one day.

And every Monday after the race at ‘Dega, their social media people take to Twitter to show off everything that got left behind in the infield that has a reputation for getting pretty damn insane during race events.

It’s become a sort of tradition, and most of the items they share will leave you with much to be desired in terms of wanting to know they story behind it.

I honestly wonder “how” and “why” when I see most of the items, but at the same time, it’s Talladega, so anything pretty much goes. And I’m sure there’s probably a lot more where all of this came from that wasn’t exactly family friendly for Twitter…

Here’s some of the stuff that got left behind this year:

And in case you missed the race on Sunday, here’s the extended highlights from the Geico 500:

Comments / 42

J B
23h ago

a few years ago we went to a Willie Nelson & Jamie Johnson outside concert, my wife lost her drivers license, next morning at daylight me & my brother in law went looking, found a nice Yeti cooler right off , filled it with lighters , sunglasses, several bags of pot , packs of cigarettes, $375 dollars in cash scattered around and a couple more good coolers but no drivers license, we left more good stuff than we could carry

Reply
10
Related
FanBuzz

Why Does Dale Earnhardt’s Widow Teresa Get Such a Bad Rap?

If you closely followed the racing career of the late, great NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr., then you’ve probably heard at least a couple stories about his third wife Teresa Earnhardt. If you don’t know anything or much about her, then keep on reading, because she’s found herself at...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Punishment For Denny Hamlin’s Tweet

Late Monday night, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin apologized for an insensitive tweet that he posted on his Twitter account. The popular driver published a video from ‘Family Guy’ that showed an Asian driver cutting off cars without signaling. In the clip, he had Kyle Larson’s name superimposed over the driver as a way to make fun of him.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR mandates sensitivity training for Denny Hamlin

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Toyota issue statement. Last weekend, NASCAR raced at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The race ended in a crash as Kyle Larson made an aggressive move in an attempt to win the race. On Tuesday, the sanction noted that NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin will...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Blocks Twitter Troll: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace made his opinion on negative fans very clear last week, admitting that he still has to deal with trolls and critics on social media every now and then. “You can’t spend too much time on there and feed into that, although I do go back and read the comments,” he said.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Talladega Penalty Report: April 2022 (NASCAR)

Multiple four race suspensions issued after Talladega Superspeedway. Last weekend, NASCAR returned to Talladega Superspeedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Talladega Penalty Report below. On Wednesday, NASCAR issued their weekly penalty report. Live Fast Motorsports has been handed a steep penalty after...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ross Chastain
Racing News

Brandon Sheppard moves to full-time Lucas Late Model driver

Rocket 1 Racing announced they will switch gears for 2022. Brandon Sheppard is the driver of the No. 1 Rocket Chassis house car. Since 2017, Brandon Sheppard has run full-time in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. On Tuesday, Rocket 1 Racing announced they would be jumping over to run full-time with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

125K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy