Talladega Superspeedway Shares The Wild Items Left Behind In The Infield After Sunday’s Race

The races every year at Talladega are always wild.

But even crazier than the race itself are the fans that show up every year to the superspeedway to catch some the action.

This past weekend, we saw Ross Chastain take home the victory at the Geico 500 in Alabama, after a late block from Kyle Larson sent Kurt Busch into the wall right at the end there, allowing Ross to take the checkered flag, followed by Austin Dillon, and Kyle Busch in the top three.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also made a one-off FOX appearance in the booth and crushed it (he has a contract with NBC), and race fans were loving every minute of it. We have to figure out how to get him up there for every single race if you ask me.

Country music’s own Riley Green was even there to headline the Saturday night concert for race fans, so all in all, it sounds like a helluva weekend if you were able to attend in person. This track is still on my bucket list, so I hope I can get there in person one day.

And every Monday after the race at ‘Dega, their social media people take to Twitter to show off everything that got left behind in the infield that has a reputation for getting pretty damn insane during race events.

It’s become a sort of tradition, and most of the items they share will leave you with much to be desired in terms of wanting to know they story behind it.

I honestly wonder “how” and “why” when I see most of the items, but at the same time, it’s Talladega, so anything pretty much goes. And I’m sure there’s probably a lot more where all of this came from that wasn’t exactly family friendly for Twitter…

Here’s some of the stuff that got left behind this year:

And in case you missed the race on Sunday, here’s the extended highlights from the Geico 500: