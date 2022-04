A 15-month-old boy was paralyzed by wild poliovirus in the first such case in 15 months. This is the third case of wild polio to be reported globally in 2022. The type-1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) was confirmed in the child from North Waziristan on 22 April 2022 by the Pakistan National polio laboratory at the NIH, Islamabad, with the onset of paralysis on 9 April. The Pakistan polio laboratory also confirmed detection of a positive environmental sample collected on 5 April 2022, from Bannu district of the same province. Both these viruses are closely related to each other.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO