Jazmine Sullivan is still reeling from the success of her recent Grammy win. The Philadelphia native took home the gold trophy for Best R&B Album for her 2021 album, Heaux Tales. In the weeks that followed, she saw a spike in album and single sales, now having 10 Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certifications. Fearless, her 2008 debut album. It marks Sullivan's first platinum-selling album to date and it was nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album. The album was previously certified gold in 2015. Additionally, she also earned plaques from a few songs from the album for the Missy Elliott-produced single "Need U Bad" and the Salaam Remi-produced single "Bust Your Windows" – both of which are certified platinum. "Lions, Tigers & Bears," also produced by Remi, and "In Love with Another Man" are also certified gold.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO