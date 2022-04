The super prolific Tao Group Hospitality, whose restaurants and nightlife venues span the globe and include Herringbone here in La Jolla, is extending one of its well-known brands to San Diego where it replaces Searsucker, which shuttered in Summer 2020 after a decade in the Gaslamp Quarter. The downtown corner space is reopening in June as Lavo, Tao’s glitzy Italian destination, and the new Fifth Avenue outpost should align more its splashy relations in Las Vegas and New York City than the more restaurant-focused iteration that recently opened on LA’s Sunset Strip.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO