Ohio woman arrested for stabbing man at urinal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) — A 41-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing a man while he was using a urinal.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was “standing at a urinal in the bathroom” when the suspect, identified as Shahnaz Ali, entered the restroom and stabbed him twice in the buttocks with a knife or a sharp object.

Police said he suffered “two visible stab wounds to his right buttock” which required stitches, according to WTVG .

The victim told police he did not know Ali.

The woman fled the scene but not before the victim was able to get a photo of her car. She was later arrested at her apartment in Maumee.

The court set her bond at $5,000.

