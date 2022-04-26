ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Flashes tap into Indian Hills pipeline again, add forward Chris Payton

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago

The Kent State men’s basketball program tapped into a fertile junior college pipeline to land a player expected to make an instant in the frontcourt next season.

Chris Payton, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Illinois, officially joined the Golden Flashes Tuesday morning. He played at Pittsburgh last season, and entered the transfer portal in mid-March.

Payton played two years of junior college basketball at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, where former star Kent State point guard Antonio Williams, current starting guard Malique Jacobs and current assistant coach Kevin Zabo all played before joining the Flashes.

“We followed him extensively while he was in junior college, and really believe that he can help fill a void on our roster,” said KSU head coach Rob Senderoff. “He's an athletic frontcourt player, versatile defender, great rebounder, really good athlete. He plays very much to the style that we play. His skill is developing, but I think he’ll have a really big impact on our team this year.”

Payton played 42 minutes in 13 games last season for the Panthers, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. He averaged 12.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 57% from the field in 2020-21, his second season at Indian Hills. Payton has two years of college eligibility remaining.

The Flashes still have two scholarships to give, and are actively recruiting several candidates.

“We need another good frontcourt player, a good complement to our returning players and Chris,” said Senderoff.

