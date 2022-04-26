Surprise assisted living center to host 2 job fairs

Kingswood Place Assisted Living, 15155 W. Mondell Road, Surprise is looking to immediately fill positions at two onsite job fairs 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 and Thursday, May 12.

The community is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions for caregivers and med-techs.

“We’re excited to be growing and adding to our incredible employee base,” Kingswood Executive Director Terence Pringle stated in a news release. “We will be making job offers on the spot during our job fair with competitive wages and solid employee benefit packages.”

The job fairs will be held at the community.

Job candidates should bring a resume, identification, and any supporting documentation for interviews.