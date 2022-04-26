'Direct reflection of them': Central Magnet adds national honor to growing reputation

Central Magnet ranks No. 7 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of top high schools in America, the latest milestone for the Murfreesboro institution.

Central Magnet was also the top-ranked high school in Tennessee. That's great news for principal John Ash.

"I’m always very proud of the work our teachers and students do," said Ash, the school's founding principal (2010). "They put forth a lot of effort and always have their priorities in order. It’s a direct reflection of them."

Central Magnet scored 99.96 out of 100 in the rankings. Highlights mentioned in the ranking include:

Participation in Advanced Placement is 100%.

Minority enrollment is 20.4%.

Central Magnet, the producer of some of Rutherford County's brightest talents, serves about 1,250 high achievers in grades 6-12 at its downtown Murfreesboro campus. Admission into the school is based on grade point average and test scores.

The school has become a fixture on U.S. News and World Report's annual school rankings. In 2019, it was ranked No. 5, Ash said. No wonder he said every grade at the school has a waiting list.

Although Central focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the school offers performing arts and successful sports teams, including state champions in cross country.

Graduates attend all of the nation's military academies, as well as Harvard, Duke, California Tech and other top-ranked universities.

"We have great kids," Ash added. "They continue to come to us, and we're proud of them."

Students are required to complete at least 25 hours annually in community service; middle school students complete at least 10 hours.

The school recent won an Award of Excellence by Volunteer Tennessee for the sixth consecutive year.

Central Magnet led a group of three Middle Tennessee schools to appear on the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking. Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville (No. 43) and Hume Fogg Magnet High School in Nashville (No. 70) are also on the list.

Ash recently confirmed that he's applied to be the next director of Rutherford County Schools. He was runner up in 2018 when the board chose former Oakland High Principal Bill Spurlock, who recently agreed to vacate the director job after June 30.

How U.S. News & World Report ranked Tennessee's top 10 high schools

Central Magnet School (Murfreesboro)

Merrol Hyde Magnet School (Hendersonville)

Hume Fogg Magnet High School (Nashville)

Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School (Nashville)

Brentwood High School (Brentwood)

Ravenwood High School (Brentwood)

Chatt High Center for Creative Arts (Chattanooga)

L&N STEM Academy (Knoxville)

Franklin High School (Franklin)

Farragut High School (Knoxville)

