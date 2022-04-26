ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mother weeps in court as she describes how she tried to wave down socialite Rebecca Grossman who is charged with murder for 'mowing down her two sons, age 11 and 8, with her Mercedes during street race'

By Andrea Cavallier For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A heartbroken mother wept on the stand as she tearfully described how she desperately tried to wave down Rebecca Grossman just seconds before the socialite ran over her two sons with her Mercedes during an alleged street race.

Nancy Iskander appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday to testify in the preliminary hearing for the case, nearly two years after the hit-and-run crash killed her sons Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8.

'I still see it every night. It haunts me every night,' Iskander said, once again having to relive the nightmare of losing her children.

The hearing in a Van Nuys courtroom was to determine whether the Grossman, 58, of Hidden Hills, California, should be brought to trial for the charges. Several witnesses will testify this morning with a decision expected later today.

The socialite is currently charged with two counts of murder and faces a maximum sentence of 34 years to life in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

She accused of running over and killing two young brothers while they were in the crosswalk at a Westlake Village intersection in September 2020.

The boys' mother broke down in tears on the stand as she testified that on the day of the crash, she was walking with the two boys as well as their 5-year-old brother in the crosswalk when she heard loud engines and suddenly saw two SUVs hurtling toward them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdZqV_0fKWj6jK00
Karim and Nancy Iskander parents of Mark and Jacob Iskander leave Los Angeles Superior Court Monday after a hearing for Rebecca Grossman, who is accused of killing their two children as they were crossing the street in Westlake Village

'I heard the engines from two SUVs coming at us at insane speeds,' Iskander said.

Iskander said she waved frantically to try to get the drivers' attention before pushing her 5-year-old son out of the way. But said neither Grossman's white Mercedes Benz nor Scott Erickson's black SUV stopped.

'I heard a really loud noise, I looked back and I either felt or saw the other car speeding also,' Iskander said. 'I realized something happened to Mark and Jacob.'

Iskander was horrified to find Jacob lying in the roadway 'as if he was sleeping,' and her other son Mark had been on the hood of Grossman's vehicle, which kept going after the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3DaA_0fKWj6jK00
Rebecca Grossman and attorneys arrive for a court hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court for driving DUI and killing two children as they were crossing the street in Westlake Village in Los Angeles County and leaving the scene of the accident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231vMu_0fKWj6jK00
Rebecca Grossman leaves Los Angeles Superior Court after a hearing for DUI and killing two children as they were crossing the street in Westlake Village in Los Angeles County

Grossman, 58, kept her head down and clutched her husband's hand as she arrived at the Van Nuys courtroom on Monday.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

But despite the severity of the crimes she's accused of, she's been free on bail since being charged two days after the tragedy.

That $2 million bail, plus the slow pace of court proceedings — including several hearings where Grossman didn't show up — have sparked outrage from protesters who believe her wealth and 'connections' have kept her out of jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lw8R2_0fKWj6jK00
The Mercedes that struck and killed two brothers. Investigators said street racing may have been involved in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BieYl_0fKWj6jK00
The Iskander brothers had been walking across a crosswalk with their parents and two siblings, Zackary and Violet, when they were struck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiB7N_0fKWj6jK00
The brothers are pictured in this undated school photos. One was declared dead at the scene while the other died in hospital

Two petitions, claiming to have a combined total of more than 50,000 signatures, have been circulating, calling for Grossman to be locked up.

'Justice must be served, regardless of Grossman's financial means, status, privilege and connections,' declared one.

'We demand that Grossman is prosecuted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law and that she face serious consequences for her actions that took away the lives of Mark and Jacob.'

The other petition proclaimed, 'Let's push to spread awareness about this case and put Rebecca Grossman behind bars. Justice for Mark and Jacob Iskander.'

One of the protesters, mother-of-two Julie Cohen, 58, - who made the Mark and Jacob T-shirts bearing the words 'JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED, plus similar stickers - told told DailyMail.com, 'There have been too many delays already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJ20y_0fKWj6jK00
Placards were left outside the courtroom in Van Nuys, California, during the hearing inside
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YbVR_0fKWj6jK00
'These continual delays are awful for the family,' said Iskander neighbor Julie Cohen.  'It's time she was put behind bars, where she belongs'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrI2m_0fKWj6jK00
Protestors say Grossman is being given preferential treatment by the legal system due to her wealth and connections

'Since the boys were killed a year and a half ago, Grossman has been free on bail, free to do whatever she wants, while the boys' parents are living a nightmare.'

Cohen, a neighbor of the Iskander family in Westlake Village, added, 'If Grossman didn't have money and connections, she would have been in custody all this time instead of free on bail.

'These continual delays are awful for the family. It's time she was put behind bars, where she belongs.'

At a hearing in March, Judge Shellie Samuels apologized to the victims' patents, Nancy and Karim Iskander, for the many continuances and postponement in the case, the most recent of which was Grossman's need to look for and hire a new lawyer after her previous attorney fell ill.

'This case has taken way too long,' said the judge. 'I do apologize for the delays.'

It wasn't the first time that Judge Samuels has expressed sorrow over the many holdups in the case against Grossman.

At a hearing last December, the judge also said that the victims' parents, have been enduring 'torture and heartbreak' while the case drags on.

On September 14, Samuels blasted Grossman for not showing up at her previous five scheduled court appearances, all of which were continued.

'We can't keep continuing this. This is a serious case. These victims lost two children. It's detrimental to them that this is taking so long. The family is suffering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhcvU_0fKWj6jK00
Brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander, 11 and 8, were walking with their parents and siblings in Westlake Village, California, in September 2020 when they were struck and killed

The Iskander brothers had been walking across a crosswalk with their parents and two siblings, Zackary and Violet, when they were struck.

The parents told cops that when they heard Grossman's white Mercedes approaching at speed, they reached out to protect their children, but could only grab the closest, Zackary and Violet.

Jacob and Mark were both hit by the Mercedes. Mark died at the scene and Jacob a few hours later in the hospital.

Mark was allegedly carried 100ft on the hood of Grossman's car before she braked, at which point he fell off the car and she ran him over again as she fled the scene, say prosecutors.

Police claim that when the boys were hit by her car, Grossman was driving over the 45mph speed limit and may have been racing with her friend and near-neighbor, World Series-winning pitcher Scott Erickson, 54, while the two were on their way to the same house party.

Erickson, who won his ring in 1991 with the Minnesota Twins, has been charged with reckless driving but he has not been accused of any other offenses connected with the brothers' deaths.

With her husband, prominent plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman, 59, Grossman is the founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation and ex-publisher of Westlake Magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kxix6_0fKWj6jK00
Grossman lives in a sprawling $9.5million mansion in Hidden Hills that features nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on the same street where Full House actress Lori Loughlin lives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvQ2x_0fKWj6jK00
A view of the pool area of the home is shown in the estate's sprawling backyard

She was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and DUI after her front-end-damaged car broke down a quarter mile from the crash site. She has not been actually charged with DUI.

Grossman lives in a $9.5 million, nine-bed, 12-bath mansion, in nearby Hidden Hills, on the same street as Full House actress Lori Loughlin.

According to its website, the Grossman Burn Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Grossman Burn Centers Inc, which treats the victims of severe burns all over the world.

Grossman has also been involved in other humanitarian causes, including the prevention of violence against women, human rights and the American Heart Association, from whom she won a 'Woman of the Year' award in 2007.

After Monday's hearing, Grossman, left court hand in hand with her husband.

Comments / 2

Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
