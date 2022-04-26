New scams target the Sun Cities

Scams come in many different forms and becoming familiar with the various tactics can help detour residents in the Sun Cities from falling victim.

Scammers sound official. These individuals know what to say to sound official enough to instill fear or worry in individuals, making it easier to scam personal information or money in just one phone call, link or QR code, which is a machine-readable code consisting of an array of black and white squares and typically used for storing URLs or other information using the camera on a smartphone.

Since the arrival of the pandemic, several places, such as restaurants, medical offices and businesses use QR codes for menus or registration. But not all QR codes are real.

Joan Campbell, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office community affairs coordinator, shared a recent QR code scam in Florida using parking meters. She said when people went to scan the QR code on the meter to pay for parking, scammers had placed personal QR code stickers on top and were receiving the parking payments, not the actual owners of the meters.

Another scam on the rise involves cryptocurrency. According to Campbell, Walmart is about to put in 200 cryptocurrency machines in stores.

“I can see in the future a senior getting this call saying if you do not pay $200 then the power will be shut off, so they scan the QR code and make the payment,” she explained.

Some scammers will ask for payment using cryptocurrency. This will require the individual to withdraw cash, make a payment to the cryptocurrency machine and then scan the QR code and the money is gone, now in the hands of those running the scam.

Another new way money is being stolen includes using the Any Desk application. Campbell said it is a real app used to give access to a computer to get help from a trusted individual, such as family or friends. But when a scammer calls saying this app needs to be downloaded to make a payment or technical support, it is another way to gain access to everything on the phone.

According to the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice department, nobody from the government, law enforcement, utility company or prize promoter will ever tell an individual to pay using cryptocurrency. If someone does, it is a scam, every time, according to FTC officials. Unexpected messages on social media, text, email or calls from someone individuals do not know asking to pay for something in advance is a scam.

Trending right now, Campbell said, are fake kidnapping calls. With a great deal of information about people on social media, scammers are using this tactic to reach out with personal information claiming to have a family member captive. The recommendation if someone receives this call is to use another phone to get in touch with the family member to make sure they are okay and also call police.

“If you get a call saying there was an error in payment or the business is closing down and they owe you money from companies like Netflix or Amazon, it is a scam,” Campbell said.

Gift card payment scams are frequently used. Campbell said never is a gift card supposed to be used as payment, as it is intended for a gift.

Earlier this month, the Federal Trade Commission won a trial against On Point Global and made $102 million in refunds available to consumers harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led to payment or shared personal information to fake government websites.

Consumers harmed must apply for redress payments by Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Consumers deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, but must also do so by July 5, 2022.

This includes a consumer that made a payment to an On Point Global fake Department of Motor Vehicles site between January 2017 and December 2019 and did not already get money back or submitted personal information to an On Point Global government benefits site in 2019 are eligible for payment and should receive an email this month with instructions from the company handling the claims process.

The Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice officials added a legitimate email will come from noreply@onpointclaimform.com, or from a ftc.gov email and will be sent to the e-mail address used when consumers paid or submitted information to the bogus site.

If individuals are eligible for payment and have not received an email, they should visit https://onpointclaimform.com and enter a name and email address. An immediate email with a personalized claim link will be received, followed by instructions in that link. The same email address used when purchasing the fake DMV services must be entered.

