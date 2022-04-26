Police: Man shot BB gun at bedroom door in Warren

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after a standoff with police Tuesday morning in Warren.

Officers responded to Warren Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a man shooting a BB gun at a bedroom door on the first floor.

Police were notified that the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Silvio Damico, may have also had a silver handgun in his possession.

A 28-year-old man who was inside the bedroom was safely removed from the home, but officers were unable to make contact with Damico other than seeing him looking out of the window.

Nearby neighbors were evacuated and a perimeter was set up out of an abundance of caution.

Larry Mauk, who lives across the street, told 12 News that he and his family walked down the street and hid inside a Dunkin’ Donuts for two and a half hours.

“I take my 12-year-old daughter to school and go to work and as we exited the door, we immediately saw cops with guns pointed at the house,” he recalled. “We heard a knock and were literally escorted out with a big shield. It was very unexpected and visibly shaking and a little upset.”

Story continues below video.

R.I. State Police Col. James Manni said the tactical team and their BearCat armored vehicle were called in to provide assistance.

Upon their arrival, Damico was safely removed from the home and taken into custody without incident.

Damico was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on charges of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, firing in a compact area, and disorderly conduct. Additional charges may be coming as the investigation continues, according to police.

During his arraignment, Damico visibly and audibly disagreed with the allegations. He was ordered held without bail, despite objections.

“Please don’t hold me. I can’t go back to jail. I’m going to lose everything I worked so hard for,” Damico told the judge.

Story continues below video.

Damico is due back in court Friday.

Court records show he has a criminal history, with felony charges dating back more than a decade. Those include first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Neighbors said police are called to Damico’s home about once a month and were there with an ambulance this past Monday night.

12 News reached out to Warren police about the number of times they have responded to the home, but have not yet heard back.

NOTE: This story was updated after police corrected the spelling of the suspect’s name.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.