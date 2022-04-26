ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

‘You and your child are no longer welcome’: Daycare in north Alabama dismisses families

By Archie Snowden
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE4dJ_0fKWhjwi00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — “Pick up your child and don’t come back.”

That’s what the parent of a child at Ardent Preschool and Daycare said he, and several other parents, were told last Thursday after complaining about fees and hours of operation.

Birmingham native behind one of the strangest, mind-bending, critically acclaimed movies of 2022

Ardent informed the parents that they were cutting hours, but not changing the fee that is being charged for each child. The parents say they were completely blindsided by being forced out.

In a letter emailed to parents on Thursday, Ardent’s chief executive officer informed the parents that they are cutting the hours of operation. Parents still wanted to know – what about the fee?

When they got no answer, they voiced their opinion on Facebook, then were told they and their children were no longer welcome.

The parents say they were forced out because they were reacting to the lack of communication to the sudden change in hours. The letter cited “giving the team a chance to breathe,” and the “well-being of our teachers.”

Sun Ra took his music from Birmingham to outer space. For the first time, his band is nominated for a Grammy

“You’re now telling me that you’re going to charge me the same price for giving me 75% service every month?” the parent, who did not want to be identified, told News 19.

They said that they were never offered an opportunity to ask for clarification, so they created a Facebook page to air out their differences with Ardent. Then, they received a call and were asked to pick up their child from the daycare and were instructed not to return.

“They have directly gone against what is in their parent handbook,” the parent said. “They have not followed their dismissal policy. They didn’t even make us sign a document or anything when we left.”

News 19 learned that Ardent has informed 12 families not to return. That includes parents from both the Huntsville and Jones Valley locations. Parents are struggling to find a daycare in the current economy, where the waiting list is practically nonexistent.

‘How did he do this?’: Mother of man who hung himself in the Jefferson County Jail looking for answers

“We had no idea that this was going on,” the parent continued. “What parent would not call their school for wanting to get clarification on feeling like you’re getting taken to the cleaners essentially on tuition?”

The parent handbook at Ardent states “they reserve the right to dismiss a family if an agreeable resolution on a conflict cannot be met.” The families say that they were never offered an agreeable resolution or an opportunity to discuss the dismissal.

News 19 reached out to Ardent Preschool and Daycare for comment and has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 24

Misty Le'Ann Smith
1d ago

That school don’t care a bit About the interest of the children obviously! and if that’s the case get your child out of that school. That school is all about the $ not the children.

Reply
22
Heather Townsend
1d ago

Thank goodness my kid doesn’t go there. I feel really bad for all the parents but especially the single parents who were given such little notice

Reply
25
Quentin Seaborn
1d ago

Could end up being a good thing for the parents that were told not to come back. Never stay where you are not wanted.

Reply
38
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Birmingham, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
Huntsville, AL
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sun Ra
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Daycare#Whnt#Ardent Preschool#News 19
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 42

Amid growing number of demands for repayment, this Chilton County bus driver is defiant

The letter the man had received said he owed Chilton County Schools $10,182 that the district claims he'd been overpaid during his time working as a bus driver at Verbena High School. It wasn't the only letter the school system would send -- CBS 42 has confirmed at least two other employees have received similar letters. The employees' combined debt amounts to over $66,000.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy