Minnesota State

Spring fashion week arrives

By Shayne Wells
fox9.com
 1 day ago

Minnesota's talented designers are in the spotlight this week. It's Spring Fashion...

www.fox9.com

WWD

Fall 2022 Trend: Head to Toe Leather

Click here to read the full article. Leather and the fall season — it’s a combination that has continued to thrive as a go-to look from the runway to street style over the years, especially in the outerwear category. But across the fall 2022 runways, presentations and appointments, luxury, emerging and contemporary designers amped up the look with new, unexpected layers from head to toe with alternative, faux and real leather fashions. From topcoats and moto jackets to jumpsuits and dresses — even tank tops and miniskirts from Bottega Veneta and Diesel by Glenn Martens — designers like Miu Miu, Alaïa,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WFRV Local 5

Titletown is buzzing for Spring time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Draft Day at Lambeau, but next door there is also a busy time coming up. Titletown is introducing new and returning activities for the entire community. Titletown Plaza is also introducing a new art piece, “Roseaux” which is traveling from Canada to temporarily be at Titletown. Organizers are hosting […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Fast Company

Front row seats in your home

When the pandemic hit, musical artists across the globe were forced to toss their touring schedules out the window. As prohibitions on large gatherings became the norm, a major source of revenue for artists—as well as an opportunity to connect with fans—suddenly disappeared. And no one knew when it was coming back.
BEAUTY & FASHION

