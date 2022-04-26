ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise assisted living center to host 2 job fairs

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PngR9_0fKWfyRR00

Kingswood Place Assisted Living, 15155 W. Mondell Road, Surprise is looking to immediately fill positions at two onsite job fairs 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 and Thursday, May 12.

The community is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions for caregivers and med-techs.

“We’re excited to be growing and adding to our incredible employee base,” Kingswood Executive Director Terence Pringle stated in a news release. “We will be making job offers on the spot during our job fair with competitive wages and solid employee benefit packages.”

The job fairs will be held at the community.

Job candidates should bring a resume, identification, and any supporting documentation for interviews.

Comments / 0

Related
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
474
Followers
842
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy