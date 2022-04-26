The Raiders appear to be open to trading star tight end Darren Waller

The Raiders and Packers struck a blockbuster trade earlier in the offseason -- and they may not be done with each other yet.

The sides have had talks about a potential deal involving star tight end Darren Waller, according to a new report.

In fact, Waller, a Pro Bowler in 2020, might have gone to Green Bay in the deal that sent Davante Adams to Las Vegas, but an obscure league rule prohibited such a swap, according to Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV.

Instead, talks around Waller have been rekindled leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, Nagler reported.

The Packers have been widely believed to be interested in adding pass-catchers since they unloaded Adams amid a contract impasse.

Green Bay recently signed free agent wideout Sammy Watkins, though he alone is hardly a replacement for the prolific production of Adams.

Waller, 30, blossomed into one of the game's best pass-catching tight ends in recent years, after languishing as a reserve for the Ravens in each of his first three seasons. Baltimore drafted him in the sixth round in 2015.

It was unclear whether the Raiders had engaged in talks with any other teams in addition to the Packers regarding Waller.

Looking at draft capital for a potential Waller deal, Green Bay has picks Nos. 22, 28, 53, 59 and 92 in the first three rounds of the draft, as well as two picks in the fourth round and one in the fifth.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, for his part, seemed to be vehemently opposed to dealing Waller.

