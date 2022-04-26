ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach man sentenced for stealing over $800,000 in bogus invoicing scheme

By City News Service
 1 day ago

A 36-year-old Long Beach man pleaded no contest Monday and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail for his part in a scheme to rip off a Buena Park furniture company out of more than $800,000.

From May 2012 through April 14, 2016, Randhwan Lal Naidu, who was the plant manager at Abad Foam Inc., counterfeited 141 invoices for $835,151.35 in value taken from the company, according to Orange County Deputy District Attorney Michelle Lipton.

Naidu, who was ordered placed on two years of formal probation, then sold excess foam to co-defendant Felipe Alcazar and “admitted to keeping at least $200,000 of the cash paid by Alcazar for himself,” Lipton said in court papers.

“Alcazar profited from the stolen excess foam, but then failed to file tax returns for” the three years, Lipton said.

Naidu pleaded no contest to five counts of grand theft and admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white-collar crime between $100,000 and $500,000 and aggravated white-collar crime exceeding $500,000.

Alcazar, 42, is charged with five counts of grand theft with sentencing enhancement allegations of aggravated white-collar crime between $100,000 and $500,000 and aggravated white-collar crime exceeding $500,000.

Alcazar also faces three felony counts of failure to file income taxes for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

