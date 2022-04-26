ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The B-52s to launch a US farewell tour this summer

By MARK KENNEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFLU9_0fKWfU9l00
FILE - Kate Pierson, left, and Fred Schneider, of The B-52s, pose for a portrait in New York on June 21, 2018. The quirky dance-pop outfit The B-52s are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer that will roam from coast to coast. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The quirky dance-pop outfit The B-52s are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer that will roam from coast to coast.

“No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out,” said Fred Schneider, co-founder and singer for the Athens, Georgia-based band, in a statement.

The band burst onto the New Wave scene in 1979 with songs like “Rock Lobster” and cracked the pop charts in the late ’80s with the party classics “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

Their North American farewell tour will visit 10 cities across the U.S., kicking off Aug. 22 in Seattle and ending Nov. 11 in Atlanta. Stops include Boston, Chicago, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C. Supporting the band will be The Tubes or KC & The Sunshine Band.

Tickets are available at The B-52s.com.

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It’s been cosmic,” said co-founder Kate Pierson in a statement.

While the band may be saying goodbye from the road, the members are the subject of a documentary to be released in 2023 directed by Craig Johnson and produced by Fred Armisen.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 32

Alabi 2k
1d ago

No thanks. I saw them in concert back in the 80s....great show...don't really want to risk ruining that memory.

Reply(2)
7
Related
musictimes.com

B-52 Disbanding? Band Announces Farewell Tour After Decades of Career

The B-52 will reportedly start their reunion - and farewell - tours this year, igniting a buzz that the band might disband soon. For years since 1976, The B-52 offered their music to fans non-stop. They also started their "continued touring" for over a decade now. However, the band is...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Announces North American Headlining Tour in Support of ‘Special’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has announced dates for the North American leg of her “Special Tour” in support of her upcoming fourth studio album Special. The flute-wielding rapper and singer will kick off the 25-date trek Sept. 23 at Sunrise, Florida’s FLA Live Arena. The run, which will feature special guest Latto as its opening act, will continue through Nov. 18 when it wraps at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. General on-sale for The Special Tour begins Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Last weekend, Lizzo pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Boston, GA
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kennedy
Person
Kate Pierson
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Fred Schneider
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Wife Nancy Shevell, Go Hiking After Reunion Dinner With Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell had some fun in the sun, when they went for a casual hike in Los Angeles on Thursday April 21. The 79-year-old singer carried a big walking stick while he and Nancy, 62, went to stroll through nature, alongside their dog. The hike came just days after Paul and Nancy were seen out to dinner with his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, 81, and his wife Barbara Bach, 74.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#North American#The Tubes Or#Kc The Sunshine Band
UPI News

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards

April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards. Karol G took home a total of six awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist -- Female and Favorite Artist -- Urban as well as Album of the Year and Favorite Album -- Urban for her record KGO516.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

New Documentary Revisits the Toxic Legacy of “Girls Gone Wild”

There are some moments in pop culture history that seem, in retrospect, like an utterly horrible mistake on the part of all involved, creators and viewers alike. The very existence of the Girls Gone Wild franchise definitely falls into that category; we’re a long ways from “hasn’t aged well” when we talk about it. But the series’s legacy isn’t just one of rampant sexism and awful taste, and a new documentary offers a look into just how bad things got.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't be thrown off by these two nearly identical shots of Doja Cat making her Coachella performance debut! Stay stage left and 'show us what it's like to know the differences in these live performance pics!. Singing and performing some of your favorite Doja hits, the American rapper and songwriter...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: The Beatles

The Beatles went through several names before landing on the one that would grant them iconic status. From the Black Jacks to the Quarry Men, several versions of the name came before the band. So, why The Beatles? Why name a band after a much-despised little creature? While its origins are much argued about among Beatles fans, the theories have led to the same result: The Beatles were just feeling “pun-ny.”
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

The F/V Northwestern is Deadliest Catch's longest-standing fishing vessel

Being a crab fisherman is no walk in the park and Discovery’s Deadliest Catch captures just what life is like for the people who spend their days trawling the Bering Sea to make a living. While the reward of a big catch equals a lot of money, the risk involved in being a crab fisherman is extremely high.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Look: Cooper Kupp Just Sold His California Mansion

Want to live like a Super Bowl MVP? You can for the small price tag of $5.25 million. This past week, Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp unloaded his multi-million dollar California mansion, per TMZ Sports. The nearly-7,000 square foot house located in Westlake Village, CA, is just outside Los Angeles...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
424K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy