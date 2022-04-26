Warner Music Group Launches Podcast Network With Shows Led by Lupita Nyong’o, Jason Derulo

Warner Music Group has launched a podcast network that will include a slate of shows hosted by Lupita Nyong’o, Jason Derulo and Billy Mann.

Called Interval Presents, the network is led by Allan Coye, WMG’s svp digital strategy and business development, and will focus on developing podcasts with subjects at the intersections of music, pop culture and social impact, the company said on Tuesday.

Nyong’o’s podcast, produced by Snap Judgment, will explore the African diaspora through the lens of nonfiction storytelling. Derulo will star in a fictional romance show with noir influences, while Mann will speak with other artists about failure and overcoming adversity.

WMG has also partnered Snap Judgment, Awfully Nice and Double Elvis to create content for the podcast network. Upcoming podcasts will include a series from Double Elvis that explores the impact communities of color have had on entertainment mediums like radio, print and TV, while another series from the production company will tell the history of major Warner Music artists like Aretha Franklin.

Interval Presents’ initial slate of podcasts are expected to be released later this year.

“Interval Presents allows us to develop and share podcast content that propels fresh, engaging conversations around trending topics and issues that matter to diverse communities,” Coye said in a statement. “This is just the beginning and as we grow, we hope to stay true to our roots in music while also using audio artistry as a vehicle to explore new terrains of storytelling, and ultimately, connect deeply with our audience.”

