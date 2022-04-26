Katherine Raey – The London House
On May 2, 2022 at the Anniston Public Library the national bestselling and award winning author, Katherine Raey, will be joining The Public Library of Anniston – Calhoun County to discuss her new book, “The London House”. This event takes place from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Katherine Raey states, that she is an “Author of books. Fisher of fish. Runner of miles. And Reader of literature!” The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Comments / 0