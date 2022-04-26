Wild Ones – Pleasant Valley and Piedmont

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley wins 20-19 hitfest over Alexandria; Piedmont beats White Plains in extra innings

MONDAY’S SOFTBALL
Glencoe 3, Wellborn 0
Moody 13, Oxford 0
Piedmont 5, White Plains 3
Pleasant Valley 20, Alexandria 19
Ragland 11, Ashville 3

By East Alabama Sports Today

Macey Roper singled home Rylee Haynes with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give Pleasant Valley a 20-19 victory over Alexandria in one of the wildest softball games in the county this season.

In a game that harkened back to its slow-pitch roots, the teams combined for 35 hits, 15 doubles (11 by Alexandria), 94 batters and 281 pitches.

The game was fairly routine for four innings, then it got crazy. The teams scored 34 in the last three innings – 16 in the fifth and 13 in the sixth.

Roper went 4-for-7 with two RBIs for Pleasant Valley. Lily Henry went 6-for-7 with three RBIs, Madyson Cromer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Gracee Ward drove in five runs.

Ashley Phillips hit two homers among her three hits for Alexandria. Jill Cockrell and Rylee Gattis had three hits piece and Addie Jennings had four RBIs.

The Lady Cubs sent 14 batters to the plate to score 10 in the fifth and take a 13-2 lead, but PV scored six in the bottom of the inning. Alexandria extended its lead to 15-8 in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Raiders sent 14 to the plate to score 11 in the bottom of the inning to take a 19-15 lead.

Alexandria tied it with four in the seventh and got the first two outs in the bottom of the inninig before the Lady Raiders put together their winning rally.

Alexandria 2 0 1 0 10 2 4 19 17 6
Pleasant Valley 1 0 0 1 6 11 1 20 18 5


Piedmont 5, White Plains 3: Cacey Brothers hit a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to lift Piedmont to its victory.

The Lady Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead, but needed Z’Hayla Walker’s two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh to tie the game 2-2.

After Piedmont took the lead in the top of the eighth, White Plains scored a run and put the tying run in scoring position with one out, but Savannah Smith got a strikeout and ground out to end the game.

Camden Wilson, Callie Richardson and Callyn Martin all had two hits for White Plains.  [*** read more ]

Piedmont 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 5 7 5
White Plains 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 8 2

