ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Little Explorers Preschool Program

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

Today is the Little Explorers Preschool Program at the Anniston Museum of Natural History from 10:30 am to 11:00 am. The Anniston Museum of Natural History is the perfect place to keep your preschooler entertained and engaged, all while learning about the world around them. Every Tuesday, our Education team will encourage curiosity, exploration, and learning through play with stories, activities, and crafts about the natural world. Each week, a new subject will be explored, and animal ambassadors will drop in periodically to help out! Following the program, parents and caregivers are encouraged to explore the museum with their children and learn more about the day’s topic in our exhibit halls. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.

This program is included in museum admission and is free for members.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Waitress at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

On Sunday May 1, 2022 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm join the Oxford Performing Arts Center for an exciting award wining show. WAITRESS: Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award®-nominated hit features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Katherine Raey – The London House

On May 2, 2022 at the Anniston Public Library the national bestselling and award winning author, Katherine Raey, will be joining The Public Library of Anniston – Calhoun County to discuss her new book, “The London House”. This event takes place from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Katherine Raey states, that she is an “Author of books. Fisher of fish. Runner of miles. And Reader of literature!” The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Mother Daughter Day Celebration in Oxford

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm you can join Eunique yoga for a Mother Daughter Day Celebration. This is an event that has been on the Enuique Yoga owner’s my mind for a while. Please join her in this Mother Daughter Day event as they bond, make memories, and just honor YOU and your loved ones. Bring whomever you like-mother-in-law, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother… This event is about forgiveness, breaking generational curses, bonding and so much more.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Entertainment
Anniston, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
Calhoun County Journal

Respiratory Therapy Students Awarded Statewide Scholarships

Per the JSU public relations department two respiratory therapy students have been awarded scholarships from the Alabama Society for Respiratory Care. ​Haley Jones, a junior, was awarded $1,500 while senior Reagan Terry was awarded $1,000. The Alabama Society for Respiratory Care provides continuing education, professional development and networking opportunities for respiratory therapists throughout the state. JSU’s own Ed Goodwin, program director, is the organization’s president-elect.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Hosts Coffee House Book Chat

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts their monthly book chat. Enjoy Mystery and Suspense? Join the Coffee House Book Chat on the last Thursday of every month.The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Superhero Day at Jacksonville Public Library

Come live your superhero dreams on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Jacksonville Public Library (JPL).  From 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Come to JPL Saturday April 30th, 12-2pm for Superhero Day! Dress up for our costume contest, play games, and have your picture taken with Spider-Man! All ages are welcome. Contact the library at […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
YourErie

Hagen History Center hosts Free Community Day

If you are looking for a nice Sunday activity, here is your chance to enjoy a free tour at the Hagen History Center. The Hagen History Center held a Free Community Day where visitors could tour the mansion and other exhibits for free. The Wood-Morrison House has three new galleries along with a new children’s […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorers#Mummies#Museum#African#Ptolemaic
Calhoun County Journal

Petting Zoo at the Spring Fling

When you visit the local Fair make sure you stop by the petting zoo. Starting today and lasting through the 30th the petting zoo at the Calhoun County Spring Fling will have mini horses, llama, alpaca, pig, goats, sheep, highland cow, and more. The petting zoo is hosted by Dustbunnies and Dog Hair. Dustbunnies and Dog Hair […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

JSU Sociology Student Presents at Regional Conference

The JSU public relations office has released the announcement that sociology undergraduate Chelsee Allen recently presented research at the Southern Sociological Society’s annual meeting, along with faculty Dr. Sarah Donley and Dr. Tina Deshotels. The title of the paper was “Church Rules: How LGBTQ+ Individuals Navigate Heteronormative Culture in The Religious South.” She has received a full scholarship to attend graduate school in sociology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall after graduating from JSU.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Citrus County Chronicle

Oak Run Living April 29

All Oak Runners are welcome to join the Upstate New York Club on Monday, May 23, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Palm Grove for the annual Salute to Veterans event. A Color Guard from the Veterans and Patriots Club will initiate the Evening at 6. To kick off our...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy