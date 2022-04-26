Today is the Little Explorers Preschool Program at the Anniston Museum of Natural History from 10:30 am to 11:00 am. The Anniston Museum of Natural History is the perfect place to keep your preschooler entertained and engaged, all while learning about the world around them. Every Tuesday, our Education team will encourage curiosity, exploration, and learning through play with stories, activities, and crafts about the natural world. Each week, a new subject will be explored, and animal ambassadors will drop in periodically to help out! Following the program, parents and caregivers are encouraged to explore the museum with their children and learn more about the day’s topic in our exhibit halls. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.

This program is included in museum admission and is free for members.