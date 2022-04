It’s the end of April, 2022—so you know what’s right around the corner? That’s right, International Female Ride Day is coming! The annual event, which celebrates women who ride every year, takes place on the first Saturday in May, all around the globe. This year, that’s May 7—so wherever you are, if you’re a woman, you’re invited to participate in any way you see fit, on whatever you choose to ride.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO